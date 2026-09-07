5 dead after Amazon cargo plane crashes in Miami

Five people were killed Sunday after an Amazon cargo plane overran a runway while landing at Miami International Airport, struck several vehicles and caught fire.

The Boeing 767-300, operated by cargo carrier 21 Air for Amazon, was arriving from San Juan, Puerto Rico, when it went off the runway shortly before 2 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Five other people were injured, including three who remained in critical condition, Miami-Dade officials said. Authorities have not publicly identified those killed or injured.

Video from the airport showed the plane landing before disappearing from view, followed by a plume of black smoke. The aircraft continued beyond the runway and across a road used by workers at businesses surrounding the airport, striking vehicles before bursting into flames. More than 60 fire-rescue units responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board sent a team led by Chair Jennifer Homendy to Miami and is expected to provide additional information Monday. Investigators are expected to examine the aircraft’s speed, braking systems and mechanical condition, along with weather and other factors.

The 32-year-old aircraft was originally built as a passenger jet before being converted to carry cargo. Flight-tracking data showed the plane traveling at approximately 112 mph as it left the runway.

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Amazon said it was “heartbroken by the loss of life” and was cooperating with authorities. The company contracts with 21 Air to operate aircraft in its Amazon Air delivery network.

The crash temporarily halted operations at one of the nation’s busiest airports. More than 160 flights were canceled and roughly 325 delayed Sunday, according to FlightAware data.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating, with the NTSB taking the lead.