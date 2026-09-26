I didn’t know what I was made for until I made this banana cake

When I graduated from college, I aspired to be a war correspondent and report on the humanitarian crises shaping our time. My life, too unconventional for a husband and kids, would be lived out of suitcases, a dog-eared passport forever in my back pocket. My family would be the other journalists embedded with me in military zones.

That’s not what happened.

I failed the test the Associated Press gives to prospective foreign reporters. Instead of being wedded to my work, I got married to a finance guy from Boston, had twin daughters and wound up working in the creative department of a New York City ad agency as a copywriter. After 15 years in the business, the logistics and expense of childcare became overwhelming and I left advertising for the one job I never imagined for myself: stay-at-home-mom.

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As much as I loved being home with my kids and understood the privilege it was, I was bored. All my friends were at the office. I wondered if I had made the right decision leaving my job. I was good at advertising; I won awards for my work. But now, I seriously doubted anyone was going to hand me a bronze statue for the way I yelled at my kids for not finishing their chicken nuggets. I had gone from making Super Bowl ads to snack bags and I was struggling to find the glory in any of it.

In the middle of this identity crisis, I started to bake. I missed the creative process and dreaming-up desserts seemed like the perfect outlet. The added bonus— I could do all of this between school drop-offs, pick-ups and everything in between.

The first thing out of my oven were chocolate chip cookies. I was floored by what I could create with flour, eggs and sugar. I felt like I was back at the ad agency brainstorming new ways to brand old products — but instead of standing in my all-white office, I was at my kitchen counter concocting bespoke cookies — potato chips and butterscotch, rum and dark chocolate, fresh corn from the cob and cranberries. And then one day, when I had a bunch of almost-rotten bananas sitting on my kitchen counter, I threw them together and made a cake.

Not banana bread— there was no cinnamon, cardamon, nuts or loaf pan involved. Instead, it was a layered cake made from whipping butter and sugar until it was frothy and then sifting in the dry ingredients. Just before everything came together, I folded in sour cream, infusing a bit of tang to balance the sweet. Lastly, I added an abundance of bananas—which gave the cake its classic, all too familiar feeling. Like running into an old friend you didn’t realize how much you missed.

I frosted the cake with a Swiss meringue buttercream that required bringing egg whites and sugar together over a pot of simmering water and then whisking it into stiff peaks. The last step was drizzling a tablespoon of good olive oil over the batter which was a trick I had learned in one of the myriad baking newsletters I now subscribed to.

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The result is a crumb that is delicate, every forkful a moist, subtlety sweet bite. Deceptively light, the cake is easily devoured. It was an instant hit.

Since then, I’ve baked the cake for countless weddings, birthdays and gender reveals. It was even flown across the country for an 80th birthday.

A couple in Los Angeles keeps it in the back of their freezer just in case. An NBA player swears it brought him good luck after devouring it the night before a big game. When I was the head baker at my local homeless shelter, I baked it hundreds of times and saw how one slice, served on a paper plate, could become a catalyst for dialogue. It is the cake I overheard a caterer say to himself, Jesus, this is good.

Now, almost 40years later, as I watch people cut into my banana cake, I see it all— independence, grief, hope, joy. I once thought I would have to travel to the frontlines to witness humanity up close. It turns out I am already there.





