"Rick and Morty" Season 5 trailer revives the intergalactic madness that we've been missing

The cheerful, nihilistic fourth season of "Rick and Morty" premiered all the way back in November 2019, and fans of the show have been anxiously waiting for the next installment. Now, the mystery of how long they need to wait is over. Adult Swim released the "Rick and Morty" Season 5 trailer on Tuesday, along with announcing a June 20 premiere date, just in time for the summer solstice.

And suppose a whole season of new risky, cross-dimensional adventures isn't enough for you. In that case, you're in luck because June 20 has also been officially declared "Rick and Morty Day," a day that promises all of the behind-the-scenes footage and other "special surprises" that your heart desires.

For those unfamiliar with the Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland show, "Rick and Morty" follows a timid adolescent, Morty, and his genius, sociopathic, alcoholic, mad-scientist grandfather, Rick, as they embark on wild missions and misadventures across the universe. These trips to other galaxies and encounters with different alien species aren't without consequence. More often than not, Rick and Morty's lives get put in danger, and Rick's blasé, selfish attitude never fails to disrupt the dynamic between him, his daughter (Morty's mother), Morty's father, and Morty's sister, Summer. Along they way they also created a furor over McDonald's Szechuan sauce and some QAnon used an old video to fuel conspiracy theories.

While specific plotlines haven't yet been revealed, the trailer below is chock-full of the usual cynical humor, strange-looking creatures with strong personalities, and good old-fashioned animated violence. There are also notable nods to "Hellraiser," costumes reminiscent of Voltron, and lots of creative fetish wear. Regardless of specifics, the new season of "Rick and Morty" is guaranteed to deliver its fans the dose of absurdity they've not-so-patiently been waiting for.

And that's just the start of more "Rick and Morty" to come. In 2018, Adult Swim ordered 70 more episodes of the show, a number that can keep the series running for 10 seasons. Woo-hoo! In the meantime, you can prep by rewatching old episodes on HBO Max.

The new season of "Rick and Morty" premieres Sunday, June 20 at 11 p.m. on Adult Swim. The first four seasons are currently available for streaming on HBO Max.