This easy baked scallops recipe turns out perfectly every time

This baked scallops recipe turns out perfectly every time — tender and succulent with a rich, buttery cracker topping.

Our testers called this recipe for baked scallops "easy and elegant — great dinner party fare."

***

Recipe: Baked Scallops

Yield: 6 servings

Advertisement:

Ingredients:

2 pounds dry-packed scallops (sea or bay)

1 cup crushed Ritz (or similar) crackers

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic salt

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup (1 stick) salted butter, melted

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tablespoon dry vermouth

Garnish: Lemon slice, chopped fresh chives or parsley

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 325º, and set a rack to the second-to-top position. Wash the scallops and pat dry. Remove the side-muscle if still attached.

Arrange scallops in a 9- by 13-inch baking dish. In a small bowl, stir together the cracker crumbs, garlic salt, and pepper. Sprinkle the scallops evenly with the cracker crumb mixture, then the Parmesan. Pour the butter over all, then sprinkle evenly with the lemon juice and vermouth. Cover the dish with foil and bake for 20 minutes, then remove foil and bake an additional 10 minutes.

Advertisement:

Turn the heat up to "broil" and, with the oven door ajar, brown the top for an additional 2 or 3 minutes (keep a constant eye on the dish to avoid burning). Serve hot, garnished with a slice of lemon and fresh chopped chives or parsley.

More from this author: