These roasted carrots with herbed yogurt sauce are easy to make and immensely flavorful

Sprinkle with date strips, carrot leaves, and fennel salt. Finish with a drizzle of olive oil

By Amy Traverso
April 7, 2021 1:35PM (UTC)
main article image
Roasted Carrots with Herbed Yogurt Sauce. (Mark Fleming/Yankee Magazine)

This simple, flavorful roasted carrots recipe with herbed yogurt sauce comes from chef Colin Lynch of Bar Mezzana in Boston. It's also featured in Season 2 of Weekends with Yankee. Learn more in the March/April 2018 Yankee feature "A Taste of What's to Come."

For a prettier presentation, you can buy small (1/2-inch-thick) carrots with their tops attached. Trim off all but an inch of the stems, then pick and wash some of the delicate leaves for a garnish. Also, for the dinner at Chatham Bars Inn, Lynch used fennel pollen in the seasoning, but this can be difficult to find. Freshly crushed fennel seeds are a great substitute.

Advertisement:

***

Recipe: Roasted Carrots with Herbed Yogurt Sauce

Total Time: 50 minutes
Hands-On Time: 20 minutes
Yield: 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients:

  • 20 small carrots with tops, peeled and left whole
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Juice and zest of 1/2 medium lemon
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill (optional)
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh chives
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh mint
  • 1/2 medium garlic clove, minced
  • 1 1/4 cups plain whole milk Greek yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon fleur de sel or Maldon sea salt flakes
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely crushed fennel seeds
  • 5 dates, pits removed, cut into strips
  • Carrot leaves, for garnish

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375° and set a rack to the middle position. Toss the carrots with the olive oil, kosher salt, and pepper. Arrange on a baking sheet and roast until tender and caramelized, 40 to 50 minutes.

Advertisement:

In a small bowl, combine the lemon juice and zest, herbs, and garlic with the yogurt; stir to combine. In another small bowl, stir together the sea salt and crushed fennel seeds.

Once the carrots are roasted, assemble the dish: Smear equal amounts of the yogurt mixture on four to six plates. Arrange carrots on each plate and sprinkle with date strips, carrot leaves, and fennel salt. Finish with a drizzle of olive oil.

 

Advertisement:

More from this author: 


Amy Traverso

Amy Traverso is the senior food editor at Yankee magazine, co-host of the national public television series Weekends with Yankee and award-winning author of The Apple Lover’s Cookbook.

MORE FROM Amy Traverso

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Carrots Food Recipe Vegetables Yankee Magazine