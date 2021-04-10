This savory tart with tomatoes, potatoes and aged Gouda makes for an elegant and delicious dinner

Made with potatoes, tomatoes, and robust aged Gouda cheese, this savory tart makes for an elegant and delicious dinner.
***
Recipe: Potato-Tomato Tart with Aged Gouda
Yield: 6 to 8 servings
For the shell
Ingredients:
-
1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour
-
1/2 teaspoon kosher or sea salt
-
1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, cut into tablespoons
-
1/4 cup ice water
Instructions:
First, make the shell: In the bowl of a food processor fitted with a steel blade, whirl flour and salt. Add butter chunks and pulse until mixture looks like rough cornmeal. Add 1/4 cup ice water and pulse until dough begins to come together.
Remove from processor and gather into a ball. Press ball into a flat disk, wrap in plastic, and refrigerate at least 30 minutes before rolling out.
Preheat oven to 450° and set a rack to the middle position. On a lightly floured surface, roll out tart dough to an even 1/8-inch thickness and transfer to a 9- or 10-inch tart pan with removable bottom (or a 9- or 10-inch pie plate). Prick dough all over with a fork.
Cover with foil and fill with pie weights or dry beans. Bake 10 minutes. Lower heat to 400° and carefully remove foil and weights or beans. Continue baking until crust is golden brown, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven and cool slightly.
For the filling
Ingredients:
-
3 medium-size potatoes (3/4 to 1 lb. total), any variety, scrubbed but not peeled
-
2 medium-size ripe tomatoes (about 12 oz. total), cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices
-
1-1/2 cups shredded aged Gouda, Cheddar, or other semi-hard cheese
-
Kosher or sea salt
-
Freshly ground black pepper
-
2 teaspoons minced fresh Italian parsley
-
1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
-
3/4 cup whole milk or half-and-half
-
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
-
Dash cayenne pepper (optional)
-
Garnish: fresh thyme sprigs
Instructions:
Meanwhile, make the filling: Cover potatoes with cold water in a saucepan and bring water to a boil. Boil until you can easily pierce potatoes with a fork (they shouldn't be completely cooked or falling apart), 12 to 17 minutes. Drain. When cool enough to handle, cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices.
Layer potato slices and tomato slices into the baked tart crust. Sprinkle with the cheese. Finish with salt, pepper, parsley, and thyme.
In a medium-size bowl, whisk together milk or half-and half, eggs, and cayenne pepper, if using, and pour over all.
Bake until top is set and cheese is bubbling, 35 to 40 minutes. Garnish with thyme sprigs. Let sit 10 minutes before cutting into wedges.
More from this author:
- These roasted carrots with herbed yogurt sauce are easy to make and immensely flavorful
- These addictive brown-butter lobster rolls are the best next thing to a trip to Maine
- You can level-up this zucchini gratin with some slices of fresh eggplant
- This easy baked scallops recipe turns out perfectly every time
Shares