This squash and goat cheese galette is as rustic-elegant as it is delicious

A company-worthy sweet-savory tart, this squash and goat cheese galette recipe by Allison Hooper of Vermont Creamery is as rustic-elegant as it is delicious.

Recipe: Allison Hooper's Squash and Goat Cheese Galette

Total Time: 2 hours

Hands-On Time: 40 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

For the Crust

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for counter

2 sticks cold unsalted butter, cut into small cubes

1/4 teaspoon table salt

2–4 tablespoons ice water

Instructions:

Pre-heat oven to 350° and set a rack to the lower third position.

In the bowl of a food processor, pulse together the flour, butter, and salt until the butter breaks down into pea-size bits. Drizzle water into the bowl, and pulse until the dough just comes together — don't overmix.

Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured counter and knead two or three times to bring it together. Form a ball and flatten it into a disk, then wrap in plastic and chill at least 1 hour (up to overnight).

For the Filling

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon salted butter

1 large Vidalia or other sweet onion, diced

12 ounces fresh goat cheese (chèvre)

3/4 cup milk

1 large egg

2 teaspoons minced fresh sage or

1 teaspoon crumbled dried sage

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste

1 medium delicata squash, halved lengthwise, seeded, and sliced into ¼-inch half-moons

1/2 cup dried cherries or cranberries

Instructions:

In a medium frying pan over medium-low heat, melt the butter, then add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until nicely caramelized, about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine the goat cheese, milk, egg, sage, salt, and pepper. Stir until smooth.

Add the caramelized onion to the cheese mixture and stir to combine. Set aside to cool.

On a floured surface, roll the dough out to a ¼-inch-thick circle. Transfer the dough to a parchment-lined cookie sheet.

Spoon the cheese filling onto the center and spread evenly, leaving a 2-inch border around the edges. Layer the squash over the filling in concentric circles and sprinkle with dried cherries or cranberries.

Gently fold the edges of the dough over the filling, pleating as you go.

Transfer to the oven's lower rack and bake until the squash is tender and the crust is nicely browned, 45 to 50 minutes.

Top with a sprinkling of toasted pepitas and cut into thick wedges to serve.

