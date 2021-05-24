Meghan McCain defends Marjorie Taylor Greene by comparing the Republican to Democrat Ilhan Omar

On Monday's episode of ABC's "The View," the daytime talk show went off the rails after co-host Meghan McCain compared comments made by far-right Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to statements touted by "The Squad."

A tumultuous and heated argument between co-hosts erupted with yet more growingly evergreen and fairly placed criticism of Greene, this time stemming from the lawmaker's comments after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi mandated that GOP members prove they received a coronavirus vaccination. That request from Pelosi triggered Greene to compare wearing face-coverings to the Holocaust.

"You know, we can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany," the controversial member stated in an interview.

MTG says Speaker Pelosi wanting Members of Congress to get vaccinated and if not to wear masks is "exactly the type of abuse" as murdering Jews in gas chambers during the Holocaust and David Brody nods along. No follow up. pic.twitter.com/inXfD8UBiG — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 22, 2021

Greene's remarks were condemned by more moderate Republican lawmakers, including Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, and now-GOP ousted Conference Chairwoman Rep. Liz Cheney.

Taking about Greene's latest comments, the cast from "The View" spoke out against the remarks, but McCain begged to differ and instead turned the tables. "She has been stripped of her committees; she has absolutely no legislative power in Congress whatsoever," McCain stated boldly.

McCain proceeded to hammer Rep. Ilhan Omar over previously criticized remarks made by the lawmaker perceived among the right as anti-Semitic, which Omar would later apologize for, but not lose any House committee slots.

"It should juxtapose when Rep. Ilhan Omar said that Jewish people had hypnotized the world and it was 'all about the Benjamins.' She is still on the Foreign Relations Committee and is still able to dictate foreign policy in the United States of America,'" the right-leaning co-host continued.

"I would love if the energy was putting on one crazy woman in Congress...if she is the face of the Republicans, the Squad is the face of the Democrats...I would love Democrats to put that same type of energy into what's happening on the left," McCain stated, claiming that the media seeks to cover up any wrongdoing of progressive members of Congress. "Quite frankly, this is how people get red-pilled. The media doesn't want the Squad to look bad. They just want Marjorie Taylor to look bad. Antisemitism is a huge problem everywhere."

Then the unfortunate happened. Co-host Whoopi Goldberg had to take the show to a commercial break, which left for an extremely upset McCain. "Why are you cutting me off?" McCain yelled, before Goldberg responded, "I'm cutting you off because we have to go, Meghan! Why do you think I'm cutting you off?"

Meghan McCain says antisemitism on the left is "a lot more insidious and a lot more sinister" before equating BDS and pro-Palestinian sentiment with antisemitism. pic.twitter.com/dNic8DU9Se — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) May 24, 2021

Upon the return from the commercial, fellow co-host Joy Behar got in on the firey segment, before McCain jumped in to claim that antisemitism on the political right is "crazy people and tiki torches," while arguing the left's disdain is "insidious and a lot more sinister."

"It matters who can make legislation," McCain declared. "And if you are for BDS and you are anti-Israel in the way that [Omar] is, it makes real power to make legislative change like we've seen this past week with 'The Squad'!"