Kevin McCarthy paid Frank Luntz for advice — and it came from a team of Democrats

Longtime Republican pollster and frequent cable news guest Frank Luntz, who provided housing to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy this year and whose company, FIL, Inc., was paid to do 2020 polling by McCarthy's leadership PAC, appears to have a staff consisting mostly of Democrats.

In April 2020, FIL, Inc. received a $77,900 loan from the Paycheck Protection Program, which was expected to save five jobs at Luntz's company. An exhaustive LinkedIn search conducted by Salon identified five employees at FIL, Inc., including Luntz — and three of the other four have been involved in Democratic politics at various times.

Luntz hired Daniel Siegel in August of 2018 directly from the campaign operations team of Katie Porter, then a House candidate in California and now a Democratic member of Congress. According to his LinkedIn profile, before working for Porter as a press assistant and deputy field director, Siegel was briefly deputy political director for California Gov. Gavin Newsom's campaign earlier in the 2018 cycle. (He appears to have graduated from UCLA just before that, so these job titles may carry some poetic license.) At the moment, Siegel is working on Luntz's team overseeing research on vaccine hesitancy among conservatives. Siegel was presumably instrumental in helping Porter #Flipthe45th from Republican to Democratic control, a result clearly not on Kevin McCarthy's wish list. Porter defeated then-incumbent Republican Rep. Mimi Walters, one of McCarthy's "Young Gun" alumnae, in a key Southern California race heavily funded by McCarthy's PAC, the Congressional Leadership Fund, which pumped more than $3 million into backing Walters.

Luntz has discussed his "special bond" with Joe Biden and described himself as a longtime adviser and confidant to the current president, as well as a close friend of Beau Biden, the president's late son. "I know Joe Biden; I've known him for 30 years," Luntz says in the YouTube video embedded below.

"I taught Beau Biden, Joe's son, he was one of my favorite students, I know I was one of his favorite professors, and we stayed friends," Luntz continues. "I used to fly to Philadelphia from L.A., and Beau would pick me up at the airport at about 6:30 a.m., drive me to his father's house in Wilmington. I'd go to sleep upstairs for an hour and a half, take a nap, shower and I'd come down around 9 o'clock. We'd talk about language and we'd talk about policy and we'd talk about presentation and communication for hours, and we did this week after week."

In late 2020, emails allegedly exchanged between Luntz and Hunter Biden in 2012 circulated on the internet, purportedly sourced from Hunter Biden's laptop. Their authenticity is unconfirmed, but their contents are plausible enough: Hunter writes to Luntz, "I love you … beau loves you." Luntz responds by observing that he was recently snubbed by Joe Biden, who was then vice president, writing that "fair-weather friends get fair-weather treatment … and by the way, I declared your dad the winner of his debate against Paul Ryan even though Ryan is an actual current client." That much was true: Ryan, Mitt Romney's 2012 running mate, was a client of Luntz Global.

Early this month, Fox News host Tucker Carlson began a sustained campaign of attack against Luntz — and by extension against Kevin McCarthy — suggesting that Luntz has lobbied for "some of the most left-leaning" causes in American politics.

Few actual supporters of "left-leaning" causes would agree, but Carlson is on safer ground in claiming that Luntz's relationship with McCarthy "gives Luntz outsized influence over the Republican Party's policy positions." Carlson has also suggested that Luntz's focus groups essentially yield cooked results, saying, "Most of those pronouncements, as you can imagine, tend to comport perfectly with his own views, as well as the views of Google executives."

Luntz would surely reject that characterization, but it's true that the pollster's former company website offered up "a little known fact: we work on both side of the aisle" and cited work for a wide range of major corporations, including Google, eBay and Facebook — now the focus of Republican anger at "Big Tech." Luntz likely never imagined that one day those associations, along with his vague history of bipartisanship, would suddenly appear toxic to his fellow conservatives.