Donna Brazile, one of Fox News' last remaining liberals, quietly leaves network

Donna Brazile, the former Democratic National Committee chairwoman-turned-political analyst, quietly announced Friday that she is leaving Fox News after two years at the conservative-leaning network.

She told The Daily Beast that she plans on joining ABC News as a contributor after appearing last weekend on the network's Sunday morning show, "This Week."

She told the outlet in a text message, "When my contract expired [with Fox], they offered me an additional 2-4 years. But I decided to return to ABC."

The liberal pundit went onto add that over the course of her tenure, Fox News "had allowed her to make multiple appearances" on "This Week." Brazile also said "all is good" between herself and Fox brass.

Fox News didn't respond to Salon's request for comment on the matter Friday.

The former Democratic party official was reportedly an outcast among her colleagues at the network, and took frequent criticism from viewers. She was also occasionally the subject of ire from former President Donald Trump.

"She gets fired by @CNN for giving Crooked Hillary the debate questions, and gets hired by @FoxNews. Where are you, Roger Ailes?" Trump wrote in June 2020 on Twitter.

Right-wing pundits cheered Brazile's departure Friday, with the far-right website The Gateway Pundit asking its readers, "Is Fox News returning to its conservative roots?"

The news comes just days after Fox announced longtime liberal-leaning pundit Juan Williams was stepping away from hosting duties at "The Five," after co-host Greg Gutfeld reportedly forced him out.

Williams gave those rumors oxygen during a recent appearance on SiriusXM's "The Joe Madison Show," claiming he is aware of the reports Gutfeld pushed him out, but that he isn't "informed" enough to say whether those claims are true.

"The thing about something like that is I wouldn't know, because it's not like they were doing it in front of me or someone told me. So I don't know, but I mean, I agree with you. I don't think Juan Williams is the kind that is going to get pushed. I think that I'd push back," William said." "I've heard now this rumor out there, but I can't say that I'm informed about it."