These buttery skillet garlic pull-apart rolls are a major crowd-pleaser. They're easiest to bake in a lidded charcoal or gas grill, but I have made them in a covered skillet over a fire pit. Just be sure to keep a close eye on them so the bottom doesn't burn before they're fully cooked. Alternatively, you could bake them in hot coals after your fire has burned down.

***

Recipe: Pull-Apart Skillet Garlic Bread

Yield: 6 to 8 servings

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons salted butter

3 tablespoons olive oil

7 large garlic cloves, minced

1/4-1/2 teaspoon chili flakes

1–1 1/2 pounds prepared pizza dough

1/3 cup plus 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Instructions:

Melt the butter with the olive oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-low heat. Add garlic and chili flakes and cook until garlic is just translucent, about 1 minute. Pull the pan off the heat and cool for 10 minutes while you prepare the dough.

Dust your work surface with flour. Divide the pizza dough into four pieces, then roll each piece into a rope about 1 1/2 inches wide. Cut each rope into 2-inch lengths and roll each piece into a ball.

Sprinkle 1/3 cup grated Parmesan over the garlic butter in the skillet. Roll each ball of dough in this mixture and arrange the coated balls around the skillet. Leave room between each ball, as they will expand. Cover the pan with foil and let the balls rise for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, prepare your grill for indirect, medium-high heat (about 400°). When the dough has risen and the grill is hot, set the skillet, covered with foil, over the cooler area of the grill. Cover and cook for 20 minutes, then remove the foil, sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup cheese and bake until cooked through, 5 to 10 minutes more.

More from this author: