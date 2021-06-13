This gooey skillet s'mores dip couldn't be simpler: You just melt some chocolate in a skillet, top with marshmallows, cover, and cook. To eat, dip the graham crackers into the sauce. If you want a nicely browned top, it does help to have access to an oven's broiler, a small kitchen torch, or a carefully wielded flaming branch.

***

Recipe: Campfire S'Mores Dip

Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon salted butter

1 pound semisweet chocolate chips

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

8 ounces large marshmallows, halved crosswise

Graham crackers, broken into individual pieces

Instructions:

Set a skillet over direct medium-high heat (400°). Melt butter, add the salt and chocolate, and stir. Top with marshmallows, cover with a lid or foil, and cook until marshmallows are melted, 7 to 10 minutes. Remove from grill and serve warm with graham crackers for dipping.

