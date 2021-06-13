This gooey skillet s’mores dip couldn’t be simpler

You just melt some chocolate in a skillet, top with marshmallows, cover and cook

By Amy Traverso
Published June 13, 2021 4:15PM (EDT)
Campfire S’Mores Dip (Food Styling by Catrine Kelty | Prop Styling by Caroline Woodward) (Photo by Michael Piazza)
This gooey skillet s'mores dip couldn't be simpler: You just melt some chocolate in a skillet, top with marshmallows, cover, and cook. To eat, dip the graham crackers into the sauce. If you want a nicely browned top, it does help to have access to an oven's broiler, a small kitchen torch, or a carefully wielded flaming branch.

***

Recipe: Campfire S'Mores Dip

Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon salted butter
  • 1 pound semisweet chocolate chips
  • 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 8 ounces large marshmallows, halved crosswise
  • Graham crackers, broken into individual pieces

Instructions:

Set a skillet over direct medium-high heat (400°). Melt butter, add the salt and chocolate, and stir. Top with marshmallows, cover with a lid or foil, and cook until marshmallows are melted, 7 to 10 minutes. Remove from grill and serve warm with graham crackers for dipping.

 

Amy Traverso

Amy Traverso is the senior food editor at Yankee magazine, co-host of the national public television series Weekends with Yankee and award-winning author of The Apple Lover’s Cookbook.

