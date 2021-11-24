"Jesus Christ Superstar" actor who played Judas suspended while under investigation for Jan. 6

More people who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack are discovering that consequences aren't just determined by the court. The U.S. Tour of "Jesus Christ Superstar" suspended a member of its ensemble from the performance due to his alleged association with the insurrection, according to Variety.

James D. Beeks, who uses the stage name James T Justis, was known for portraying Judas in the show, but has been released pending further proceedings for his involvement in the Capitol riots in Milwaukee, where "Jesus Christ Superstar" was performing. He was charged with obstruction of Congress, as well as a misdemeanor for unlawfully entering a restricted building.

Beeks paid dues to the Oath Keepers, a far-right anti-government militia, in December of 2020. Beeks is also a Michael Jackson impersonator, who participated in the riot while wearing a "BAD" tour jacket and carrying a homemade shield. Beeks was allegedly one of the rioters who tried to breach the Senate chamber. Authorities were able to establish that he was in by tracking his ATM card usage, and through social media posts that showed Beeks in the same "BAD" jacket as the one he was seen wearing in security footage.

Beeks' bio has been removed from the show's website, and another actor is listed as playing Judas. The producers of the show released a statement saying that Beeks has been "suspended from the company indefinitely pending the outcome of the hearing. The production is giving its full cooperation to the authorities while the investigation is ongoing."

Over 650 people have been charged related to the Capitol riots. Charges were brought against more insurrectionists this month, including Jenna Ryan and the so-called "QAnon Shaman," Jacob Chansley.

