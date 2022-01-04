Salmon is the star of this dressed-up version of hot artichoke dip — and it's so darn easy to make

I hate to toot my own horn, but my dressed-up version of hot artichoke dip is going to blow you away. It looks great, it smells great and it tastes absolutely amazing. Not to mention, it's incredibly easy to throw together, and it comes in and out of the oven in a flash.

Yes, artichoke dip is a classic, but this elevated version has enough pizzazz (both in terms of taste and appearance) to shine alongside a beautiful glass of French champagne. From college football championships in January all the way to holiday parties in December, it's the perfect starter for any occasion.

RELATED: Martha Stewart reimagines spinach and artichoke dip as a healthy one-pot weeknight meal

Best of all, it's easy to customize, depending on your dietary restrictions and/or whatever ingredients you have on hand in your pantry. I use arugula in my "dressed-up" version, but spinach is a perfectly fine substitute. You can omit the salmon, or you can use dairy-alternatives — no problem at all. This recipe says "bring it on" — no matter what dairy or green you use, it's going to be delicious.

If you're looking for the perfect post-holiday, game day appetizer, go the spinach route. Toss in chopped, fresh jalapeños to the mix for a kick that's sure to fire up an audience.

This customizable starter will quickly become a must-have any time you're hosting loved ones, regardless of the season. Whether you're in a ball cap or a ball gown, it's an elevated take that's always a winner.

Want more great food writing and recipes? Subscribe to "The Bite," Salon Food's newsletter.

Recipe: "Dressed-Up" Salmon Artichoke Dip

Are you ready for some creamy, delectable goodness?

Ingredients:

1 can wild-caught, boneless, skinless salmon, drained

1 cup shredded parmesan cheese

Fresh arugula

1 14-ounce can chopped artichoke hearts, drained and squeezed to make as dry as possible

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup sour cream

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder (or more to taste)

1/2 teaspoon onion powder (or more to taste)

Optional: a light dusting of paprika for added color

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, stir together all of the ingredients except the arugula until well-combined. Cover the bottom of an an oven-safe, buttered baking dish with the fresh arugula. Use as much or as little as you desire. Spoon the dip on top of the arugula and bake in a preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the top is beginning to brown and the dip is hot. Serve on toast points. (If you don't already have a recipe handy, try this one from Martha Stewart.)

If you're hosting loved ones, you're likely looking for a dessert to provide the perfect sweet note at the end of the day. Bibi has you covered with her recipes for Old-Fashioned Coconut Pie and Southern Pecan Pie.

More beloved dips from the Salon Food archives: