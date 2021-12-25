Unlike lots of recipes for pecan pies, this one is tried and true

We live in a crazy world right now. With so many choices and so much confusion, it's often difficult to make even the simplest decision — especially during the chaos of the holidays.

One of the big questions of the season is undoubtedly, "What am I going to bring to the holiday table?" Thankfully, I'm here to help you decide. Bring a pecan pie, but make it Southern style!

The perfect pecan pie (it's pronounced "pah-KAHN," by the way) has been a longtime tradition in my family. Though this pie shines brightest during the fall holidays, it inevitably shows up at my house for various birthdays and get-togethers throughout the year.

It's true that this pecan pie will be loved by all and requested for years to come. I know because I grew up with this dessert. Both of my grandmothers made it, even the one that wasn't such a great cook.

As a child, I chose cake over pie and considered this to be a dessert for the grown-ups. Once I was a little older, I understood the appeal — especially once I could add a little bourbon to my coffee to have alongside a slice.

RELATED: Nothing beats my Mom's carrot cake, which is as simple to make as it is sublimely delicious

Unlike lots of recipes for other pecan pies these days, this one is tried and true, beloved in its simplicity for literally decades. It doesn't have liquor or bacon in it. It doesn't have chocolate or pumpkin swirled into it. It's perfect exactly as it is — a never-trying-too-hard kind of sophisticated perfection.

From the texture and the sweetness, to the layers of deliciousness from the slightly chewy, slightly crunchy pecans that magically rise to the top, to the just-right gooey goodness before you get to the crust — it is pure bliss.

***

Recipe: Southern Pecan Pie

Ingredients:

3 eggs, slightly beaten

1 cup sugar

1 cup light Karo

1 Tablespoon melted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup pecans, not chopped

1 unbaked, regular pie shell, pricked all around with a fork

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350.

In a medium bowl, stir together eggs, sugar, Karo, butter and vanilla until well blended.

Stir in pecans.

Pour into pie shell and bake 50-55 minutes, or until knife inserted halfway between center and edge comes out clean.

Cool on a rack.

Want more great food writing and recipes? Subscribe to Salon Food's newsletter, The Bite.

More selections from our holiday recipe box: