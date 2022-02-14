While love is in the air this Valentine's Day, Netflix felt this was the best time to give another taste of the upcoming season of its Regency rom-com series "Bridgerton."

The esteemed Bridgerton family returns for another London season of high-class antics and steamy soirées all in the name of marrying off daughters to eligible men. And through it all, the mysterious gossip columnist Lady Whistledown is there to serve and spill the scalding tea.

The upcoming season bids adieu to the Duke of Hastings, who was played by Regé-Jean Page, and welcomes the women of the Sharma family — Kate (Simone Ashley), her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) and the matriarch Lady Mary Sharma (Shelley Conn). Their addition to the London season continues the Shondaland series' tradition of race-bending history for a more inclusive storytelling experience.

Kate has caught the eye of Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling who is following in his sister Daphne's footsteps and looking to get married soon. He's not in it for a love match though. Love is for chumps who live in a fantasy world. In his mind, this is purely a necessary transaction that comes with the responsibility of being the heir and needing to perpetuate the Bridgerton name and bloodline.

Despite this very sensible approach to the awful practice of the marriage mart, it seems as though their relationship will quickly evolve into something more passionate and perhaps, scandalous.

Of course, the drama isn't complete without Lady Whistledown, who was revealed to be the meek Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) last season. (A departure from Julia Quinn's novels, which didn't unmask her until much later.) While keeping her identity a secret, our favorite informant intends to be ruthless when it comes to her barbed wit. No one in the ton is safe.

"Dearest gentle reader, did you miss me?" Julie Andrews' signature voice as Lady Whistledown coos in the trailer.

Indeed we have.

"Bridgerton" returns Friday, March 25 on Netflix. Watch the trailer for it below via YouTube.

