A major grocery store chain pulled all of its potato salad varieties over safety concerns

Hy-Vee, the supermarket chain based out of Iowa, voluntarily withdrew all varieties and sizes of its potato salads at the beginning of July, citing safety concerns. An announcement posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported a "presumptive positive microbial result" on the line where the potatoes had been processed.

"Out of an abundance of caution," the products involved in the recall were pulled from store shelves ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend as the company awaited "final test results." The Hy-Vee and Mealtime Potato Salads in question were previously available in both deli service and grab-and-go refrigerated cases across all Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drugstore and Dollar Fresh Market locations. Recalled products were also sold at Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience stores in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The following items were involved in the recall: Hy-Vee Old Fashioned Potato Salad, Hy-Vee Country Style Potato Salad, Hy-Vee Dijon Mustard Potato Salad, Hy-Vee Green Onion and Egg Potato Salad, Hy-Vee Chipotle Ranch Potato Salad, Hy-Vee Diced Red Skin Potato Salad, Hy-Vee Loaded Baked Potato Salad, Mealtime Old Fashion Potato Salad, Mealtime Country Style Potato Salad and Mealtime Dijon Mustard Potato Salad. The affected products have expiration dates between July 31, 2022, and Aug. 4, 2022.

No illnesses or complaints from customers related to the recalled items had been reported at the time the notice was first posted earlier this month.

If you have one of the impacted products at home, do not eat it. Instead, safely throw the potato salad away or return the container to your local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

This isn't the only recall to be aware of right now. Last week, J&M Foods voluntarily recalled select bags of Favorite Day-branded lavender shortbread cookies in the wake of a packaging mix-up, which resulted in the correct allergens not being disclosed. The 7-ounce packages of cookies were distributed at Target stores nationwide. Here's everything you need to know.

If you're tasked with bringing potato salad to a summertime picnic, check out these recipes, which are as easy as grab-and-go, from the Salon Food archives.