Toobin says Trump's continued reinstatement efforts are that of a "tinfoil hat crazy person"

During a segment of CNN's "New Day" on Wednesday, CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin spoke of Trump's difficulty with the reality of his presidential loss to Biden in the 2020 election and his efforts to reverse the results of that election as recently as last week.

Speaking to "New Day" anchor Kaitlan Collins, Toobin referenced an interview that speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly, Robin Vos gave to WISN Channel 12 Milwaukee in which it was revealed that Trump reached out to Vos asking him to "decertify the 2020 election results in his state."

"You know if someone had come up to you on the street and someone said, in July of 2022, that they were trying to overturn the election held almost two years ago, you would say this is like a tinfoil hat crazy person," Toobin said on CNN. "The idea that the former president thinks this could be overturned is so bizarre. I don't know if it counts for criminal intent. It's almost hard to wrap your mind around, but it just shows that the former president is obsessed with this issue and is not letting it go."

"As Vos said publicly, he's nothing if not consistent," Toobin said. "Donald Trump has gotten away with this kind of behavior his entire career. All he's doing, with regard to the election, is the same thing he did with contractors when he was building his buildings, with business partners that he broke with. This bluster, this anger, this lying, he's gotten away with it. He got elected President of the United States, for all I know he can get elected President of the United States again in two years. This is who he is."

Watch Toobin's "New Day" segment below: