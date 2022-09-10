King Charles III's new monarch proclamation ceremony the first of its kind to be televised

King Charles III was officially proclaimed the new British monarch on Saturday in an ancient ceremony that was televised for the first time in history.

During the ceremony, held in two parts at St. James's Palace, the new king swore to uphold the constitution and protect the Church of Scotland. While signing his oath before it was stamped by the Accession Council, King Charles found the desk he was working on to be a bit too cluttered, and called for help to clear it. Watch that moment here courtesy of ABC:

In his official statement at the ceremony, King Charles said "My mother's reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life. I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty, which have now passed to me."

After making his statement, which was read with Camilla, Queen Consort and his oldest son, William, standing next to him, Penny Mordaunt, the Lord President of the Council of the United Kingdom and a senior Conservative Party politician "asked the new king whether the declaration that has just been signed could be made public," according to NBC News.

"Approved," he replied.

The New York Times highlights in their coverage of the ceremony that "not a single person present in the room had been part of the ceremony the last time around, when Queen Elizabeth was proclaimed sovereign 70 years ago."

Now that Charles has officially been made king, William takes on his father's old title, the Prince of Wales. As of now, no date has been set for the new king's coronation, where he will receive the orb and scepter, but it will take place after the traditional period of mourning the queen has ended.

Watch the full ceremony.