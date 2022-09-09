Queen Elizabeth II's seven-decade reign made her Britain's longest-serving monarch, fulfilling her duties until she died on Thursday, Sept. 8, at the age of 96. Over a life that stretched across most of a century the world transformed around Elizabeth even as the institution she represented stubbornly clung to tradition.

Some of this is by design — and no doubt at the insistence of The Firm, the organization that runs the royal household and maintains its interactions with the public. Most is the result of Elizabeth's insistence on maintaining the corona of privacy expected of her station. The less we knew about who the queen was as an individual, the easier it was to maintain the ideological portrait of the crown's integrity and constancy.

Queen Elizabeth II grew up in tandem with TV, becoming the first British monarch to allow full coverage of her coronation ceremony in its entirety. Her reign coincided with the monstrous expansion of tabloid culture, the explosion of celebrity influence, and the ostentatious consumerism of 1980s and 1990s, along with the commercialization of counterculture in music, fashion and in the art world.

Each stratum treats access or the lack of it as a type of currency, making the untouchable, indecipherable Queen fame's equivalent of El Dorado. Getting to know her was the rarest of privileges; knowing what she really thought about anything happening in the world was nigh impossible.

Sir Paul McCartney said it best in "Her Majesty," the 23-second hidden ditty that closed The Beatles' 1969 classic "Abbey Road."

"Her majesty's a pretty nice girl, but she doesn't have a lot to say," he croons to the strains of his acoustic guitar. "Her majesty's a pretty nice girl, but she changes from day to day . . ."

The essence of gentility and service, Elizabeth was equal parts public figure and living mystery. She was real and mortal, and most of us never knew what she thought about anything beyond what experts told us. And who can say whether they were right? She rarely did.

But her relative unreadability also made her a blank canvas that readily accepted any message that suited the situation. This made her a brilliant comedy co-star and the heart of TV and film dramas endeavoring to explore her humanity . . . or underscore her lack of it.

From her starring role as the subject of one of rock's most famous album covers to her cameo as Paddington Bear's fanciest companion at high tea, here are five ways we viewed Queen Elizabeth II through popular culture.

The Sex Pistols, London, UK, 10th March 1979. In direct opposition to The Beatles' cheeky ode was the Sex Pistols' defining 1977 anthem "God Save the Queen," the second single off their only album, "Never Mind the Bollocks, Released at the same time as Elizabeth's Silver Jubilee, the single's lyrics contain little reverence for the queen or the monarchy. "God save the Queen/ 'Cause tourists are money," Johnny Lydon wails in the second verse, "And our figurehead/ Is not what she seems." The song reached No. 1 in the UK in 1977 despite (or more like, because of) being banned by the BBC, and though the lyrics screamed out the working class' frustrations at the growing divide between the wealthy and poor — "No future, no future, no future for you!" blares its indictment of an outro, a repeat of the song's original title — the band and song's primary intent was to shock the public. Until then, no popular song had dared to be so openly disrespectful of Elizabeth or the monarchy. But it would not be the last. The Smiths' 1986 hit "The Queen Is Dead" lets its title shoulder most of the ire, styling Morrissey's disdain for the monarchy in sullen lyrics that close by repeating, "Life is very long when you're lonely." The Stone Roses flip that concept with 1989's politely titled "Elizabeth, My Dear," with lyrics explicitly stating the singer's desire to topple the monarchy: Tear me apart and boil my bones

I'll not rest 'til she's lost her throne

My aim is true, my message is clear

It's curtains for you, Elizabeth my dear Not every pop star was or is anti-Windsor, proven by the outpouring of condolences from rock stars in Britain and the U.S. in light of the queen's death, which also resulted in the Mercury prize's award ceremony being delayed. (It was already underway on Thursday night when organizers halted the affair.) Songs released prior to the Sex Pistols' aural assault, and since, sprinkle doting references to Elizabeth in an assortment of lyrics. Even the late and legendary BB King pictures himself in conversation with Elizabeth, leaning out of Rolls Royce and admitting to him that "sometimes it's so hard to pull things together" in his song, "Better Not Look Down." If the pop music world liked the queen, or at least respected the office, the feeling was somewhat mutual . . . at least when it comes to Wham! According to a memoir entry from band's late ex-manager Bryan Morrison,the queen allegedly requested an audience with George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley in 1985 when the band was at the apex of its popularity. Michael would later return the sentiment by showing a cartoon version of queen grooving alongside him in the video for his 2004 single "Shoot the Dog," one of many videos that imagine a secret after-hours version of Elizabeth that liked to get on down and party , same as the rest of us.

Postcards featuring the World War II British slogan "Keep Calm and Carry On" are seen outside a newsagent in London, on 24 June, 2016. As popular as the Sex Pistols' anti-monarchist single was, Jamie Reid's cover design for "God Save the Queen" became synonymous for the punk rock revolution and teenage rebellion. You've seen it somewhere, and it probably wasn't on one of the record's sleeves. Reid's collage features a black and white copy of a Cecil Beaton photograph with a band of paper torn away where Elizabeth lips and eyes should appear, replaced by cut-outs of letters in various fonts spelling out the song's title and the band's name. This day in Sex Pistols history... June 7th 1977. The Sex Pistols celebrate the Queen's Silver Jubilee day by hiring a boat to travel along the River Thames in full view of the Houses of Parliament. https://t.co/st8zgTJVbr pic.twitter.com/7p6Dp8ZK0t — Sex Pistols Official (@sexpistols) June 7, 2022 Alternate versions of the image exist, the most famous being one where Reid replaced the irises and pupils of Elizabeth's eyes with swastikas and gave her a nose piercing with a safety pin. The latter version sells merch for a reason, is what we're saying, which is why it appears on any surface one can think of. Originally it was considered disrespectful and rude. Now it's a chic design detail that convey kitsch or a mild ironic edge to those buying it. Only Andy Warhol's colorful brash portrait from his 1985 "Reigning Queens" series comes close to being as commercially recognizable, which is fitting. Warhol's work reflected a lifelong obsession with fame, excess and hierarchical division, traits connected to the Windsors. In both cases, the implied grace in the queen's "impenetrable mask," to quote the Tate, makes the image classic, not the other way around. Warhol featured three other monarchs in his series, Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and Queen Ntombi Twala of Swaziland, none of whom are as instantly recognizable as the woman who symbolized queendom for most of the post-World War II West. slogan that the British government circulated on posters starting in 1939. When the slogan was resurrected in the swell of Anglomania surrounding Prince William's wedding to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, all vestiges of wartime resolve were replaced by rosy tones and grace, making it suitable adornment for teapots, trays and wall hangings. This is so much the case in terms of the queen's association with the phrase "Keep Calm and Carry On" that is doesn't matter that the phrase pre-dates her reign, originating as a morale-boosting These images and designs inspired by them make the queen's brand synonymous with cool, in a sense, but also the trappings of queenly household chic attainable by the hoi polloi. Elizabeth may never have been everyone's cuppa; her former daughter-in-law Diana Spencer still owns that vaunted status. But even in her old age the queen's regal profile, shadow and crown typify a way of life Britons and Americans buy into, whether as a concept or an item of decor.