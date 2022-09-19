7 details you may have missed from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

For the average American, viewing the funeral proceedings for Queen Elizabeth II, who died last week at the age of 96, could be a perplexing experience. It's an unusual one, however, for the United Kingdom, as well. The last state funeral for a monarch was held for King George VI, Elizabeth's father, in 1952. The previous state funeral not for a monarch was Winston Churchill's in 1965.

The queen's funeral was a larger affair than the former prime minister's. Churchill laid in state for three days, while the queen laid in state for four, during which time thousands of people waited hours — sometimes, days — for the chance to pay their respects. The event was also live-streamed. More mourners may have been able to attend Churchill's funeral, with about 3,000 people fitting into St. Paul's Cathedral, where it was held, but attendees of the queen's funeral included, as The Washington Post reported, "approximately 90 presidents and prime ministers."

The name Emma started trending Monday morning because of a small black pony.

Politicians weren't the only notables at the queen's funeral. Fans were surprised to see Sandra Oh, the "Killing Eve" star, attending as a part of the Canadian delegation. But a mourner who attracted the most attention wasn't even human. Salon breaks down that and other details you may have missed from the queen's funeral.

01 Emma the pony Emma, Queen Elizabeth II's favorite pony stands by, as the Procession following the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II travels up The Long Walk in Windsor on September 19, 2022 (ANDREW MATTHEWS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) The name Emma began trending Monday morning because of a small black pony. Emma — full name: Carlton Lima Emma, according to People — is a Fell pony who was reportedly the queen's favorite. Fell ponies are a type of working pony from the Fells of northern England. With her shiny coat and long black mane, Emma stood out and stood at attention, posted stalwartly on a cleared path between flower tributes, witnessing the queen's coffin make its final journey to St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle. The queen was a noted animal lover who kept a series of dogs and horses. Two of those dogs, her beloved corgis, were also brought out by pages to witness her final arrival at Windsor Castle. The queen rode horses well into her ninth decade. At the funeral, her great-granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, wore a horseshoe pin on her black dress in honor of the queen.

02 The Necklace Catherine, Princess of Wales, during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images) The small diamond horseshoe brooch was not the only jewelry of significance at the funeral. Charlotte's mother, the Princess of Wales, wore a choker that once belonged to the queen. According to the BBC , the queen commissioned the design "using cultured pearls from the Japanese government." Kate wore the pearl choker on the queen and Prince Philip's 70th wedding anniversary, and again at his funeral four years later. Many photos exist of the late Princess Diana also wearing the necklace , which was first loaned to her by the queen in 1982.

03 The meaning of the flowers Pall bearers carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into St. George's Chapel on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) The wreath for the funeral also held significance. As the BBC writes, "It included foliage chosen for its symbolism: rosemary for remembrance." Along with rosemary, the wreath contained myrtle, which had been grown from a cutting from the queen's 1947 wedding bouquet. Leaves of English oak and pink roses were also woven into the wreath, the plants cut from the grounds of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House at the request of the queen's son, King Charles III, who also placed a handwritten card amid the blooms.

04 The music The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried by Pall bearers from the Queen's Company during the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images) The queen's wedding was a theme throughout the funeral, present not only in the wreath but also in the music. A hymn sung by the mourners, "The Lord's My Shepherd," was reportedly a favorite of the queen's and also sung at her wedding.

05 Wand of office King Charles III watches as the Lord Chamberlain breaks his Wand of Office at the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)) At the conclusion of the ceremony, the Lord Chamberlain, which is the most senior officer role appointed by the royal household, currently occupied by Lord Parker of Minsmere, the former head of MI5, broke a wand over the queen's coffin. That was the wand of office, and his snapping it was symbolic, as People reported, "signify[ing] the end of his service to the queen as sovereign. The wand was then placed above the Queen's coffin and will be buried with the monarch." The queen's funeral marks the first time this wand ceremony has been televised and as such, witnessed by the public.

06 The lead coffin The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into The Palace of Westminster by guardsmen from The Queen's Company on September 14, 2022 in London, England. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images). English oak also ran through the theme of the funeral, as the queen's coffin was made from English oak wood, which has a notable grain pattern and is now quite rare and pricey. Preparations for the queen's funeral were made well in advance, including the coffin, which was constructed 30 years ago. Andrew Leverton, funeral director for Leverton & Sons, which serves the royal family, told The Times, "Oak coffins are now made from American oak. I don't think we could use English oak for a coffin now." In keeping with another antiquated tradition, the queen's coffin was lined with lead, a tradition that can be traced back to the Victorian era when such airtight protection was necessary for coffins that rested above ground in mausoleums, for example. Lead is also extremely heavy, and as People reported, eight military pallbearers were needed to carry the coffin.

