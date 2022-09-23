Seafood and cheese are a controversial combination — though one we (mostly) endorse here at Salon Food, especially when you have recipes like Giada De Laurentiis' creamy shrimp pasta.

"Seafood with cheesy pasta is one of our favorite culinary rules to break," De Laurentiis wrote on Instagram.

Though this dish features a formidable combination of cheeses, it's not as heavy as you would think, thanks to the inclusion of herbs, tomato and acidic wine.

To start, add the pasta to a pot of salted boiling water until it is al dente, which means that it is soft enough to bite, but still slightly firm. This will usually take about eight to ten minutes. Then, drain the pasta and set it aside for later.

Over medium-high heat, add the shrimp, garlic, salt and pepper to a skillet. Stir often until the shrimp turns pink; this should take about three minutes. Once fully cooked through, also set the shrimp aside for later.

Next in the skillet, stir in the tomatoes, basil, parsley and the red pepper flakes for two minutes. Then after, add the wine, clam juice and heavy cream, which you will bring to a boil. Once the sauce begins to bubble, reduce the heat to a medium-high for seven minutes. While simmering, the sauce will thicken to a luxe, velvety texture. Then, add back the pasta and shrimp, along with parmesan and the remaining herbs. And of course, salt and pepper to your taste.

With the finishing touch of a sprinkle of cheese, your dish is ready to serve immediately. It's easy enough to be a weeknight go-to meal. It's also decadent enough for the upcoming holiday season, though it can be the kind of dish that you'll serve year round, making your loved ones say, "So, what's the special occasion ?" Click here for the full recipe.

