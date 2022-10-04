Choco Taco fans rejoice!

In celebration of National Taco Day, the beloved — and heavily mourned — ice cream novelty is making its comeback thanks to an over-the-top recreation from Serendipity 3, the New York City-based desserts restaurant best known for its world-famous Frrrozen Hot Chocolate

Called the "Serendipity Golden Taco," the sweet treat is made with house-made waffles, which are then stuffed with Serendipity Brands' Frrrozen Hot Chocolate Ice Cream, dipped in Ruby Chocolate and generously topped with 23K edible gold. To top it all off, each golden taco is priced at an astounding $100!

The golden tacos will be available for purchase on Tuesday, Oct. 4, which is officially National Taco Day. Customers can reserve their spot for a taco online via Resy.

Serendipity 3 isn't the only restaurant to take Choco Taco's into the realm of the gourmet, by the way. After it was announced in July that Klondike was discontinuing the product, nostalgia swelled for the frozen treat, which prompted chefs all across the country to develop or highlight their own version of the dessert.

Lonesome Rose, a Mexican-inspired restaurant in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood, has long offered a version stuffed with horchata ice cream and topped with a peanut-pretzel crumble. Meanwhile, Austin's Suerte makes a dessert taco "made with cinnamon semifreddo covered with a chocolate-masa shell, peanut caramel, and roasted peanuts," reported Eater.

Not in the mood to drop $100 on a dessert taco? if you're looking to satisfy your sweet taco cravings, check out this recipe for homemade choco tacos from Salon's Mary Elizabeth Williams.

To start, flatten your waffles and drape them carefully on the rungs of a 350 degree oven. Bake them for 5 to 7 minutes or until they are slightly crisp. For the toppings, pulse a cup of honey-roasted peanuts (or your choice of nuts) or smash them in a sealed Ziploc bag with a rolling pin. Dip each waffle in chocolate shell, then sprinkle with crushed nuts and let cool in the freezer. Gently scoop softened ice cream into the tacos and cool a second time before enjoying.