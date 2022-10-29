Pesto-sized quotas of fresh basil are often hard to come by at the grocery store near my house in the New Mexican borderlands. Nor have I had much luck growing it, thanks to a pair of acrobatic resident squirrels with a similar penchant for its sweet perfume. Fortunately for you, I'm not here to discuss my mediocre gardening. Instead, I want to share a blistered pepper pesto that's become my favorite when I can't get my hands on a heap of basil, or when I simply want to switch things up.

I'll begin by roasting a bell pepper (any color besides green, which I find too grassy and bitter for this application). Then I'll whiz it up in the food processor with toasted almonds, a fat garlic clove, a whisper each of sherry vinegar and tomato paste and a generous glug of olive oil.

Do its component parts ring a bell? This quick sauce indeed shares a lot in common with the Spanish sauce romesco. Hailing from Tarragona, a Catalonian city just south of Barcelona on Spain's northeastern coast, romesco traditionally comprises almonds or hazelnuts, ​​tomatoes, dried peppers, garlic and bread blitzed to a paste with olive oil and vinegar.

This pesto-like iteration still delivers depth and tang, but is lighter, brighter and a little sweeter, thanks to the soft, char-speckled pepper. The combination of almonds and silky olive oil lends a lovely rich mouthfeel that sends it over the top.

As you might imagine, the possibilities are endless with this sauce — as a dip alongside crackers, olives and cheese; smeared onto a meaty, veg or egg sandwich; tossed with pasta or roasted vegetables (both finished with a spritz of lemon, please!); or served with roasted or grilled fish, meat or fowl. As a general rule in life, you're off to a good start meal-wise if you have homemade pesto on hand.

I guess I have those enterprising squirrels to thank.

Red pepper pesto

Yields 2/3 cup Prep Time 5 minutes Cook Time 5 minutes