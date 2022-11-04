An ankle monitor apparently isn't stopping convicted scammer Anna Delvey from hosting dinner parties

In the Netflix series "Inventing Anna," Julia Garner, who plays the titular fraudster Anna Delvey, aka Anna Sorokin, delivers a line that perfectly encapsulates how the character thinks of herself: "I work for my success. I earn my accomplishments. Pay attention: Maybe you'll learn how to be smart like me. I doubt it, but you can dream."

The real-life Delvey, who was arrested for defrauding New York socialites and financial institutions out of more than $200,000 after posing as an European heiress and later served nearly four years behind bars, has subsequently found herself under house arrest after overstaying her visa in the U.S.

But an ankle monitor alone apparently isn't enough to deter Delvey's quest to live out her American dream. It appears as though she's found a new recipe for success: a shady-sounding, at-home dinner series.

As Eater reported on Thursday, though Delvey is required to wear said ankle monitor and avoid social media while under house arrest, it hasn't stopped her publicist from sending emails about an "invite only" dinner series that will be held at her fifth-floor walk-up in the East Village.

Per an email obtained by the publication, "each dinner will welcome 10 - 12 VIP attendees, including well-known founders, influencers, media, and celebrity talent friends." Moreover, the monthly "salon series" will focus on topics including "collective experiences across industries" and "social good movements."

Though Delvey's publicist confirmed to Eater that the dinners would be free to attendees, is there a possibility she may stand to profit from the unticketed events? While that remains unclear, like Delvey's ankle bracelet, there may already be one potential clue to monitor.

Hungry for more great food writing and recipes? Subscribe to Salon Food's newsletter, "The Bite."

Despite the fact that Delvey apparently had a reputation for criticizing others for appearing "poor" if they couldn't pay for an item (a character trait that was caricatured in "Inventing Anna" to hilarious effect), her publicist reportedly already seems to be soliciting "table settings, general table decor, alcohol [and] items for gifting" from food and beverage brands — on a donation basis, of course.

As of now, there's no reported start date for Delvey's dinner series.