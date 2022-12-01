The 6 most eye-opening Casey Anthony revelations from docuseries "Where the Truth Lies"

When asked to recount what happened on June 16, 2008, Anthony said she had fallen asleep with Caylee lying beside her. Anthony's father was also at home with them.

"I was awoken by him shaking me and asking me where Caylee was, which didn't make sense because I looked next to me and that's where she was. TV was still on. She would never even leave my room without telling me, even if she had to go to the bathroom," Anthony explained.

She continued, "And I immediately started looking around the house . . . I go outside and I'm looking to see where she could be. By the time I came back around from the left side of the house, I came back around towards the front porch, he's [Anthony's father] standing there with her. She's soaking wet. I can see him standing there with her in his arms. And hand her to me. And telling me that it's my fault, that I did that. That I caused that. And I just collapsed with her in my arms."

Anthony said that Caylee felt heavy and cold. She claims her father then took Caylee from her and said that everything would be OK and Caylee would be too.

"I wanted to believe him. Because I wanted her to be okay. He took her from me and he walked away."

In between Caylee's disappearance and the first police report, Anthony said her father reassured her that Caylee was safe and that both mother and daughter would be reunited soon.

"He would tell me she was fine. 'Just keep doing what I'm telling you to do. You guys will be reunited soon,'" Anthony said her father had told her over the phone.

"I'm not outright accusing him of murder, but it wasn't an accident in the pool."