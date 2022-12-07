From gingerbread coffee to instant cold brew, here are the 6 best coffees to grab from Trader Joe's

For many caffeine lovers, enjoying a morning cup of Joe is both a lifestyle and a necessity. In addition to it being revitalizing, coffee is delicious and decently beneficial for your health — a recent study published by the Annals of Internal Medicine found that individuals who routinely drank between 1.5 and 3.5 daily cups of unsweetened or sugar-sweetened coffee were about 30% less likely to die than non-coffee drinkers during a 7-year follow-up period.

To help satisfy your caffeine cravings, Trader Joe's has a wide selection of instant, ground and cold-brew coffee. Whether you like your coffee iced or hot, the California-based retailer has something just for you. From Gingerbread Coffee to Instant Cold Brew Coffee, here are the 6 best coffee to pick up from the store now.

Italian Roast Ground Espresso Coffee

This variation of ground coffee is made with 100% Arabica beans that have been roasted to a warm medium-dark and ground to a super-fine espresso grade. Per TJ's website, "this coffee's full body, balanced acidity, and extended, earthy finish can be enjoyed as an espresso shot, a full-flavored pour-over, or a simply delicious cup of drip coffee, all with equal delight."

TJ's Italian Roast Ground Espresso Coffee is best prepared in an espresso machine with an ounce of cold water for every tablespoon of ground espresso. A hot cup of this coffee pairs exceptionally well with leftover holiday desserts, warm pastries or cake. To elevate your drink, try adding a shot of water to make an at-home Americano or some steamed milk for an easy Cortado.

La COLOMBE Peppermint Mocha Latte Coffee

La COLOMBE's holiday-themed coffee is sold at select Trader Joe's stores despite it not being a TJ's original item. The drink consists of cold-pressed espresso with frothed milk, dark chocolate, and peppermint flavors.

Per TJ's enthusiast and Instagram blogger @traderjoesobsessed, the Peppermint Mocha Latte Coffee is "delicious & creamy with the perfect amount of peppermint flavor and also has less sugar than most similar mocha lattes out there. It's great alone or over ice & perfect for the holidays!"

Gingerbread Coffee

In the same vein as Trader Joe's Italian Roast Ground Espresso Coffee, TJ's limited-time-only Gingerbread Coffee is also made with 100% Arabica beans which are roasted to a medium-dark Vienna roast. It's then blended with cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, allspice and ginger to create a deliciously spicy blend that's akin to fresh-baked gingerbread.

"Yes, we're so enamored of this coffee; we're crafting song lyrics to sing its praises," TJ's wrote on its website. "It just makes us feel so warm and fuzzy (kind of like that sweater) that we can't help but sing."

Instant Cold Brew Coffee

Made with 100% Arabica coffee beans from India, TJ's Instant Cold Brew Coffee is prepared via an all-natural, proprietary extraction method that allegedly took over two years to develop. To enjoy, simply mix one generous teaspoon of coffee to 12 fluid ounces of cold or hot water until it's all dissolved. Per TJ's, "The result is a cup of Cold Brew that's full-bodied, dark, and smooth, with a caramel-like aroma and rich, cold-brew coffee taste."

Organic Joe Medium Roast Ground Coffee

This Trader Joe's ground coffee is a modern rendition of the retailer's TJ's Medium Roast Joe, which has been a fan-favorite amongst consumers for more than 15 years. Per TJ's, the coffee is a 100% Arabica blend made with organically grown Colombian, Honduran, and Indonesian beans. Enjoy the hot cup with a dollop of whipped cream and alongside your favorite scones and biscottis.

La COLOMBE Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin spice season may be over, that doesn't mean it's too late to enjoy the season's signature latte! La COLOMBE's pumpkin spice latte is "delicious & creamy with the perfect amount of pumpkin flavor and also has less sugar than most similar lattes," just like its holiday-themed Peppermint Mocha Latte Coffee. According to @traderjoesobsessed, the PSL tastes great alone or over ice!