6 beverages to add to your Trader Joe's cart this fall

In case you missed it, sweater weather is finally upon us! And no fall meal is complete without a hot and spicy beverage to level up the cozy factor.

From apple cider and pumpkin spice coffee to hot cocoa and seasonal teas, the selection of autumnal beverages is seemingly endless — especially at Trader Joe's. In addition to its new lineup of fall goodies — which includes Caramel Apple Dipping Kits, Pumpkin Cheesecake Croissants and Pumpkin Spiced Joe-Joe's Sandwich Cookies — the California-based grocer has rolled out a seasonal drink collection featuring both new and returning items.

Because it's always easier to shop with a plan, here are 6 fall beverages to consider adding to your shopping list before your next TJ's run.

01 Pumpkin Spice Coffee Trader Joe's Pumpkin Spice Coffee (Photo by Joseph Neese) TJ's Pumpkin Spice Coffee is an aromatic blend flavored with orange peel, nutmeg, ground vanilla beans cinnamon, allspice and pumpkin spice oil. According to a few Redditors (and loyal TJ's shoppers), this coffee flaunts a delicious pumpkin spice taste, but it isn't overbearing. "I am a huge coffee drinker, and Trader Joe's coffee has always severely disappointed me," wrote user u/crindler. "It ranges from awful to tolerable from the ones I've tried. They all seem either burnt or overly bitter." "But this coffee is something I didn't expect. It's not bitter in any way, it reminds me of a mild medium roast, and the pumpkin spice flavor isn't overbearing like some PS coffees can be, and is just perfect. Highly recommend if you were hesitant because of Trader Joe's coffee history." User u/royal-ramen agreed and added , "I am obsessed with this coffee and currently have 3 extra cans stockpiled in my cabinet! So good! Much better than using pumpkin spice creamer in regular coffee imo." TJ's Pumpkin Spice Coffee is available ground in 14-ounce tins or boxes of 12 single-serve coffee cups.

02 Pumpkin Spice Rooibos Trader Joe's Pumpkin Spice Rooibos (Photo by Joseph Neese) This spicy herbal blend is made with rooibos tea and spices, including cinnamon, clove and nutmeg. Despite having no caffeine, it's a lovely morning pick-me-up that pairs well with TJ's Gluten Free Pumpkin Bread or Spiced Pumpkin Madeleine Cookies. If you're looking to enjoy a cup of tea in a more creative fashion, try fermenting the blend in maple syrup like this Redditor.



03 Non-Dairy Pumpkin Oat Beverage Trader Joe's Non-Dairy Pumpkin Oat Beverage (Photo by Joseph Neese) TJ's Non-Dairy Pumpkin Oat Beverage is only available during the fall months, so be sure to pick up a carton (or two) on your next grocery trip. It's made from hydrolyzed oats and water that are then mixed with pumpkin purée, natural pumpkin-spice flavor, cane sugar and a sprinkle of sea salt for balance. This oat drink can be added to seasonal smoothies or cereal, such as TJ's Maple Pecan Clusters Cereal. It can also be used as a creamer in both coffee and blends of black tea.

04 Organic Hot Cocoa Mix Trader Joe's Organic Hot Cocoa Mix (Photo by Joseph Neese) A fall staple, TJ's Organic Hot Cocoa Mix includes 10 single-ounce packets of rich and dark cocoa. This hot drink can be made with warm water, milk or other dairy alternatives and tastes great alongside TJ's Apple Cider Donuts and TJ's Pumpkin Blondie Brownies . For a more indulgent beverage, try adding in mini marshmallows and TJ's Pumpkin Spice Batons, another limited-time-only item.

05 Spiced Cider Trader Joe's Spiced Cider (Photo by Joseph Neese) TJ's Spiced Cider, a seasonal specialty, ramps up traditional apple cider with spices such as allspice, cinnamon and cloves. It can be enjoyed straight out of the bottle, over ice or warmed up. If you're looking to imbibe, it would also pair well with bourbon, brandy or rum. In fact, this spiced beverage can be combined with hard liquor and citrus to make a "Spiked Spiced Cider" — here's the recipe. Simply warm the Spiced Cider in a small saucepan over medium heat and slowly stir in a shot of TJ's Sour Mash Tennessee Bourbon Whiskey (or your brand of choice) and the juice of a mandarin orange. Garnish with mandarin slices and a cinnamon stick.