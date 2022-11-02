Trader Joe's 8 best seasonal breakfast options for fall

There may be no more popular season for Trader Joe's superfans than autumn. When that first leaf falls, the most ardent TJ's shoppers flock in droves to buy every item with the word "pumpkin" emblazoned across its packaging. And Trader Joe's fully leans into that autumnal flavor lexicon, embracing pumpkin, pumpkin spice, apple, maple and pecan to the fullest and imbuing their most beloved products with these signature fall flavors.

Whether the following products are already your annual go-tos or brand-new to you, TJ's has a diverse breadth of options available. From ready-to-eat items to frozen goods to baking mixes, Trader Joe's has you covered. As the season continues, it may be trickier to get your hands on some of these gems, so keep the seasonal nature of these items in mind as you head out to shop — you just might get the last box.

As always, keep in mind that availability may vary by location.

01 Pumpkin Spice Coffee Trader Joe's Pumpkin Spice Coffee (Photo by Joseph Neese)Image_placeholder Image_placeholder Coffee can be such an intensely personal experience. This specific blend contains orange peel, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, vanilla and pumpkin spice, a combination that promises to be both robust and flavorful. Enthusiastic Redditors certainly think so. As user u/crindler1 notes, "this coffee is something I didn't expect. It's not bitter in any way, it reminds me of a mild medium roast, and the pumpkin spice flavor isn't overbearing like some PS coffees can be, and is just perfect." And Redditor u/royal-ramen also notes, "I am obsessed with this coffee and currently have 3 extra cans stockpiled in my cabinet! So good! Much better than using pumpkin spice creamer in regular coffee imo."

02 Gluten Free Pumpkin Pancake Mix Trader Joe's Gluten Free Pumpkin Pancakes (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese)Image_placeholder Image_placeholder Instagram user @traderjoeslist sings this product's praises, noting, "I look forward to this every year! I can't wait to make fall-inspired pancakes! What else do you use this mix for?" As noted in the comments and replies, this gluten-free mix allows for tons of customization. Of course, some may simply purchase frozen pancakes, but this mix allows you to tweak flavors and seasonings as you see fit: Add some cinnamon, turn up the pumpkin pie spice, even throw in some pumpkin puree. Furthermore, you're also able to make other items from this baking mix, which makes it a versatile purchase.

03 Gluten Free Pumpkin Bread and Muffin Baking Mix Trader Joe's Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Baking Mix (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese)Image_placeholder Image_placeholder This mix is intended to make bread and muffins, but you can do much more with it. The Trader Joe's official site states, "Our supplier is expert at mixing gluten free flours (like sorghum, millet, and brown rice) in just the right proportions, which is why this Mix bakes into light and airy breads and muffins that taste like you made them from scratch." No matter if you're a GF connoisseur or if you're a new entrant into the gluten-free realm, this product is likely to work for a variety of your baking needs. Furthermore, you can tweak it however you see fit, making it more sweet or savory or adding mix-ins and additions to make it your very own.

04 Pumpkin Spice Biscotti Trader Joe's Pumpkin Biscotti (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese)Image_placeholder Image_placeholder While it's not often the flashiest item, biscotti can be an amazingly reliable treat. Whatsgoodattraderjoes.com notes, "this stuff makes me wish I were a coffee drinker. It's so good when dunked in any kind of coffee. I mean, the biscotti sticks are perfectly delicious by themselves, but the pairing of these with coffee is absolutely scrumptious." The same site calls the level of pumpkin spice in these biscotti "just about perfect," going on to note that "the package also mentions real pumpkin puree, which can just barely be detected by the tongue. All the flavors are well-balanced, and the textures are even better than other types of biscotti I've tried." Try dunking these in your coffee, tea, milk — or eat them entirely on their own.

05 Pumpkin Spice Rooibos Trader Joe's Pumpkin Spice Rooibos (Photo by Joseph Neese)Trader Joe's Pumpkin Rooibos (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese)Image_placeholder Image_placeholder As a special alternative to coffee, this pumpkin spice rooibos may become your go-to beverage to warm up with on cold, fall mornings. Reddit user u/socialwarning raves: " Pumpkin spice rooibos - amazing flavor! May stock up on this one." Looking for unusual ways to customize this tea? This one from redditor u/mrplow3, who posted a photo of his tea "fermenting in maple syrup," sounds downright sensational as far as fall hybrid flavor mash-ups go. Whether you're pushing the flavor envelope via fermentation or pouring a traditional, hot-water brew, a cup of pumpkin spice tea sounds like an especially noteworthy autumnal treat.

06 Pumpkin Waffles Trader Joe's Pumpkin Waffles (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese)Image_placeholder Image_placeholder For shoppers looking for a super-convenient, toaster-friendly product, these pumpkin waffles fit the bill. Reddit user u/ krisky24 is a fan: "So good with the maple butter. One of my fall favorites!" Over on FreezerMealFrenzy.com , the pumpkin flavor earns high marks: "[U]nlike your standard frozen waffles, these pumpkin-flavored treats are anything but plain. The waffles have a pleasant, slightly-sweet squash flavor. Even though our waffles came out nice and crispy, there's a richness to them that we really enjoy." Enjoy these with a rich butter to melt into the nooks and crannies, topped with some sprinkled cinnamon, whipped cream or chopped walnuts to set the tone for your autumn mornings.

07 Pecan Pumpkin Instant Oatmeal Trader Joe's Pecan Pumpkin Instant Oatmeal (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese)Image_placeholder Image_placeholder Over at TraderJoesReviews, Sally writes, "I only had the opportunity to buy 1 box of this and I'm kicking myself for not buying more when it was still on the shelves. It's DELICIOUS!!! I hope they bring it back again next year." Clearly, she's a big fan. As Whatsgoodattraderjoes.com points out, "the pecan flavor and a few actual pecans gave the oatmeal a really nice texture and taste—a little above and beyond what we expect from traditional oatmeal." Pecan can be an under-utilized autumnal ingredient. For anyone burned out on other fall flavors, this oatmeal, which embraces the simple but powerful nut, can be a change in the right direction.