Trader Joe's 10 best frozen breakfast items to add to your cart right now

Trader Joe's has amassed a truly cult-like devotion from its legions of fans. It's not a store I frequent, but I can say with veracity that every time I invite a pal over, they arrive with items from said supermarket in hand. (Let's put it this way: I wouldn't encourage you to bet otherwise.)
TJ's is celebrated for its sheer breadth of items, but one of its most beloved sections is actually the breakfast aisle. Breakfast may be an exponentially important meal, but for some, it often goes missed or skipped, lost in the fray of the morning hustle. For others, a banana or granola bar are always in reach, providing just enough energy until lunchtime.
While a large spread of breakfast foods makes for an amazing weekend indulgence, digging into shatteringly crisp bacon, bagels and cream cheese, fancy eggs, fresh fruit, hot coffee and pressed juices on a Monday or Friday morning isn't easy for folks on the job from 9 to 5. But thanks to frozen breakfast items, it's possible to enjoy buttery croissants fresh out of the oven, any day of the week.
Without further ado, here are Trader Joe's 10 best frozen breakfast products to add to your cart right now. (As always, keep in mind that availability may vary by location.)
In an Insider article about family-friendly foods at Trader Joe's, Jenn Morson writes that "blueberry waffles are a big hit when our kids want a warm breakfast." Simply pop these waffles in the toaster or toaster oven — and voilà — breakfast is served.
Top them with fresh blueberries, butter, maple syrup or some powdered sugar. TJs even posted this recipe, which turns the waffles into a "sandwich" of sorts, held together with a scrumptious, sweetened blueberry cream cheese spread.
A bit more elevated than the usual weekday fare, TJ's Quiche Lorraine is an indulgent bite. The grocer describes it as such: "Our Quiche Lorraine has a superb pastry crust and contains about 20% uncured ham. The ham is matched with Swiss cheese, both of which are presented in a soft egg custard made from a short list of simple ingredients."
While this is a great breakfast option, you can also serve it with a lightly dressed, simple green salad for a stellar lunch.
Reddit user u/RVelts confesses, "The frozen hashbrowns are my absolute favorite and I force myself not to buy them since I will eat all of them. So good in the toaster!"
This Redditor isn't alone; as we researched the items on this list, these frozen hash browns appeared to be the single most popular product. At their core, they're nothing more than shredded potatoes, meaning they can be prepared in a multitude of different ways (beyond the directions on the packaging). Feel free to use them as you see fit — any time of day.
TJ's went to town in its online description of this product, waxing poetic for nearly five paragraphs about the ingredients, the flavor and even ideal drink pairings. It appears pretty evident that a lot of thought and preparation went into the chain's version of this icon of French cuisine.
TL;DR: This vegetarian quiche contains a mixture of "eggs, crème fraîche and Emmental Swiss, with chopped spinach and a blend of white button and oyster mushrooms. Just the right amount of salt and nutmeg (that not-so-secret, secret ingredient) help delicately balance all the flavors." Of course, this is also yet another option that doesn't have to be limited to breakfast whatsoever; quiche tastes stellar no matter the time day.
Flavorful, fluffy and light, this is a prime breakfast option for a busy morning. Freezer Meal Frenzy reports that "the taste and texture of this French toast will vary greatly based on how you choose to cook it. When it's heated in the oven, it'll be crispy around the edges and soft in the middle, which is pretty much our ideal French toast."
Good to know! The same site also notes that cooking this French toast in the microwave makes the consistency a bit chewy. We'll certainly keep that in mind.
