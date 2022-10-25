10 frozen pizzas to pick up from Trader Joe’s right now, from Tarte aux Champignons to cheese pizza

Sometimes it's just easier to pop a frozen 'za into the oven and call it a day

By Joy Saha

Staff Writer

Published October 25, 2022

Trader Joe's front entrance (John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Trader Joe's front entrance (John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Although homemade pizzas will always reign supreme in my book, sometimes it's just easier to pop a frozen 'za into the oven and call it a day. Unlike homemade pizzas, frozen pizzas are ready in an instant and require little to no effort to prepare, even if they're sometimes a little lacking on the flavor front. 

Frozen pizzas may be available in abundance at your local supermarkets, but the real challenge is choosing ones that are good quality. Thankfully, Trader Joe's flaunts an assortment of frozen pizzas, from popular classics to gluten-free and vegan options, that don't skimp out on taste or premium ingredients! Here are 10 frozen pizzas to pick up from Trader Joe's right now.

This list adds to Salon Food's growing library of supermarket guides. If you're in the mood for homemade pizzas and are looking for the best ingredients to use, check out the 13 pizza ingredients to add to your TJ's shopping cart right now.

01
Tarte au Brie et aux Tomates
Trader Joe's Tarte au Brie et aux TomatesTrader Joe's Tarte au Brie et aux Tomates (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese)

TJ's Tarte au Brie et aux Tomates isn't your typical kind of pizza, but it's pretty close to the real deal. This rendition of a French classic, which resembles a flatbread, is made with sliced tomatoes and brie cheese with a crème fraîche sauce that are all set atop a thin, gourmet crust.

 

To prepare, preheat your oven to 450ºF and set your tarte on a baking sheet. Bake on the center rack of the oven for approximately 11 to 13 minutes or until the tarte's crust is golden brown in color. Remove the tarte from the oven and let it stand for one minute before serving.

 

Per fans on Reddit, the Tarte au Brie et aux Tomates tastes great on its own or with some fun embellishments, like extra cheese or some leafy greens. One user wrote, "We throw fresh arugula uncooked on top after it is baked, sprinkle parmesan and drip some olive oil. Takes it to another level and adds some health to it."

02
Tarte aux Champignons
Trader Joe's Tarte aux ChampignonsTrader Joe's Tarte aux Champignons (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese)

In the same vein as its brie & tomato cousin, TJ's Tarte aux Champignons is a French style flatbread adorned with mushrooms, Emmental (a yellow, medium-hard, Alpine cheese) and parmesan cheese. This simple flatbread tastes exceptionally well with topped prosciutto, thinly sliced shallots and garlic or dollops of TJs Truffle Butter. 

 

For another fun option, try sprucing up the finished flatbread with ricotta cheese, a sprinkle of chili flakes, prosciutto, torn basil and some lemon zest, per a recommendation from Reddit user u/joyeux_prankster.

03
Mushroom and Black Truffle Flatbread with Mozzarella Cheese
Trader Joe's Mushroom and Black Truffle Flatbread with Mozzarella CheeseTrader Joe's Mushroom and Black Truffle Flatbread with Mozzarella Cheese (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese)
Another delicious flatbread option is TJ's Mushroom and Black Truffle Flatbread with Mozzarella Cheese. This fungi-filled dish also touts a gourmet truffle sauce, which pairs nicely with the mozzarella cheese to enhance both the richness and creaminess of the flatbread.
 
To prepare the flatbread, simply preheat your oven to 425ºF before baking it directly on the oven rack for about 7 to 8 minutes. Finish the dish off with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and a generous sprinkle of shredded cheese and fresh chili flakes.
04
Roasted Garlic & Pesto Pizza with Deep Fried Crust
Trader Joe's Roasted Garlic & Pesto Pizza with Deep Fried CrustTrader Joe's Roasted Garlic & Pesto Pizza with Deep Fried Crust (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese)

Although its name suggests that it's a pizza, TJ's Roasted Garlic & Pesto Pizza with Deep Fried Crust is said to taste more like a "cheese bread," according to shoppers on Reddit. Regardless, the dish is incredibly tasty and is made with four Italian cheeses and cashew and pine nut pesto that's topped on a chewy Naples-style crust.

 

Fans on Reddit recommended enjoying the pizza/cheese bread with additional sauce, such as marinara, balsamic glaze or white sauce, because it's dry at times. User u/ihatecheapschills wrote, "This was really good dipped into the spicy chunky tomato and pepper sauce!"

05
Gluten Free Uncured Pepperoni Pizza
Trader Joe's Gluten Free Uncured Pepperoni PizzaTrader Joe's Gluten Free Uncured Pepperoni Pizza (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese)

Alongside its selection of dairy-free and vegetarian-friendly pizzas, TJ's also offers gluten-free options, such as its Gluten Free Uncured Pepperoni Pizza. This pizza ditches a traditional flour crust for a cauliflower crust — also made with rice flour, chickpea flour, & cornstarch — that's then finished off with herbed tomato sauce, part-skim mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onion, black olives and uncured pepperoni. 

 

When describing its Gluten Free Uncured Pepperoni Pizza, TJ's said, "it isn't just good-for-gluten-free; it's good. Like, really good."

06
Gluten Free Cheese Pizza With A Cauliflower Crust
Trader Joe's Gluten Free Cheese Pizza With A Cauliflower CrustTrader Joe's Gluten Free Cheese Pizza With A Cauliflower Crust (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese)

This gluten free rendition of a diehard classic flaunts a hearty crust that's made from a blend of cauliflower, mozzarella cheese, potato flour, chickpea flour and brown rice flour. It's then topped with a traditional tomato-based sauce and a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses.

 

To prepare the pizza, simply bake it in a 425ºF oven for 10-12 minutes. Finish it off with additional toppings of your choice, such as banana peppers, olives, sliced bell peppers or extra cheese.

07
Vegan Meatless Meat Eater's Pizza
Trader Joe's Vegan Meatless Meat Eater's PizzaTrader Joe's Vegan Meatless Meat Eater's Pizza (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese)

If you're not a fan of meat or choose not to eat it, be sure to pick up a pack (or two) or TJ's Vegan Meatless Meat Eater's Pizza. This loaded concoction includes meatless pepperoni, meatless sausage and vegan cheese that's all set on top of tomato sauce. Seriously, this pizza looks like a meat-lover's delight and it also kind of tastes like real meat, too!

 

According to taste-testers on Reddit, the pizza is a favorite amongst vegans and non-vegans alike. User u/novanugs wrote, "I'm not a vegan but I wanted a low calorie pizza option and I tend to like vegan foods. Was definitely not expecting it to taste good after I pulled it out of the oven, but it isn't dry like it looks...The crust tastes so good!" 

 

TJ's Vegan Meatless Meat Eater's Pizza tastes great on its own or alongside "some frozen fire-roasted bell peppers and onions," which should be added before baking, per a suggestion from user u/ybgkitty.

08
Organic 3 Cheese Pizza
Trader Joe's Organic 3 Cheese PizzaTrader Joe's Organic 3 Cheese Pizza (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese)

TJ's Organic 3 Cheese Pizza is a simple yet satisfying option that's perfect for quick & easy weeknight dinners. Like its name states, the pizza is made with three kinds of melted cheeses and sauce on a hand-tossed crust. Enjoy it on its own, straight out of the oven, or with your favorite spicy toppings, like chili flakes, jalapeños or banana peppers. 

 

"I added…fresh parsley, spices, minced garlic, canned tomatoes with jalapenos, fresh onion, and it is not pictured but I also sautéed a couple of mushrooms for my half — something in my fridge I needed to use up but was also a great addition," shared one user on Reddit.

09
Pizza Margherita
Trader Joe's Pizza MargheritaTrader Joe's Pizza Margherita (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese)

Per TJ's, these pizza pies are imported from Italy and are allegedly baked in a wood-burning oven. Just like traditional pizza Margherita, TJ's version includes tomato sauce — made from tomatoes, onions, garlic, balsamic vinegar, black pepper and dill — along with sliced mozzarella cheese, grana padano and basil.

 

To prepare the pizza, bake it directly on the oven rack for 7-8 minutes or until the crust is golden brown in color. If you like your pizza extra spicy, be sure to sprinkle some fresh chili flakes.

10
Spizzico di Pizza
Trader Joe's Spizzico di PizzaTrader Joe's Spizzico di Pizza (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese)
TJ's Spizzico di Pizza are mini pies that are perfect as a lunch treat or a quick afternoon snack. The pizzas are quite simple and don't have any toppings aside from cheese. But you can customize them to your own liking by adding extra embellishments, like shredded chicken, pepperoni, mushrooms, fresh basil, black olives or caramelized onions.

By Joy Saha

Joy Saha is a staff writer at Salon, covering Culture and Food. She holds a BA in journalism from the University of Maryland, College Park.

