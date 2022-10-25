10 frozen pizzas to pick up from Trader Joe’s right now, from Tarte aux Champignons to cheese pizza

TJ's Tarte au Brie et aux Tomates isn't your typical kind of pizza, but it's pretty close to the real deal. This rendition of a French classic, which resembles a flatbread, is made with sliced tomatoes and brie cheese with a crème fraîche sauce that are all set atop a thin, gourmet crust.

To prepare, preheat your oven to 450ºF and set your tarte on a baking sheet. Bake on the center rack of the oven for approximately 11 to 13 minutes or until the tarte's crust is golden brown in color. Remove the tarte from the oven and let it stand for one minute before serving.

Per fans on Reddit, the Tarte au Brie et aux Tomates tastes great on its own or with some fun embellishments, like extra cheese or some leafy greens. One user wrote, "We throw fresh arugula uncooked on top after it is baked, sprinkle parmesan and drip some olive oil. Takes it to another level and adds some health to it."