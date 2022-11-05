The 5 best fall pasta dinners to pick up from Trader Joe's right now

You can never go wrong with pasta for easy, weeknight fall dinners. From baked casseroles to hearty soups and meaty stews, the selection of seasonal pasta dishes is plenty!

Whatever your specific cravings may be, Trader Joe's is here to satisfy them all with its popular line of fall pastas and ready-to-eat pasta meals. To help make the search easier, Salon Food compiled a list of the five best fall pasta dinners to pick up from the California based retailer right now. Each meal flaunts the signature flavors of fall, like nutmeg and sage, alongside a slew of fall veggies, such as pumpkin, butternut squash and carrots. There's also an artisanal ravioli and a fall-themed pasta that resembles mini pumpkins.

This list adds to Salon Food's growing library of supermarket guides. If you're looking to enjoy homestyle pancakes, waffles, quiches and mini croissants without the extra prepwork, check out the 10 best frozen breakfast items from TJ's to add to your cart.

01 Brussels Sprouts & Uncured Bacon Ravioli Brussels Sprouts & Uncured Bacon Ravioli (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese) Stuffed with brussels sprouts, uncured bacon, cheese and caramelized onion, Trader Joe's Brussels Sprouts and Uncured Bacon Ravioli is a rich yet simple meal to enjoy for weeknight fall dinners. Per a few Redditors, the pasta is best enjoyed with just butter and salt & pepper or white sauce or TJ's signature Autumnal Pasta Sauce. "This was delicious with olive oil and grated Parmesan," wrote user u/kajacana. "I also added some of the sweet Italian chicken sausage."

02 Harvest Spaghetti Squash Spirals Harvest Spaghetti Squash Spirals (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese) Trader Joe's Harvest Spaghetti Squash Spirals includes four clusters of spaghetti squash with chunks of butternut squash in a seasonal tomato sauce made from tomato pureé, pumpkin pureé, butternut squash pureé, heavy cream, butter, onion powder, garlic powder and lemon juice. To prepare, simply thaw and cook the spaghetti squash spirals in a heated pan and then, top it off with sprinkles of grana padano cheese (which is included in the package). The spirals taste great on their own or alongside your choice of protein, such as meatless meatballs, turkey meatballs or chicken sausages.

03 Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese) Made exclusively for Trader Joe's by the same supplier that makes its classic Joe's Diner Mac & Cheese, the Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese puts an autumnal twist on classic cheesy pasta. The frozen meal is made with mezzi rigatoni pasta that's mixed with a three cheese sauce — consisting of cheddar, gouda and parmesan — a classic béchamel sauce, butternut squash pureé and seasonal spices like nutmeg and sage. Be sure to pick up a box or two from TJ's freezer section during your next grocery run. Who knows, this may be your new favorite comfort meal this season…

04 Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese Bites Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese Bites (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese) Trader Joe's Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese Bites is the fried rendition of TJ's Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese. The bites are balls of lightly fried roasted butternut squash, macaroni, cheddar & gouda cheese and classic béchamel that's covered in seasoned breadcrumbs. "They're a lot like our perennially popular original Mac & Cheese Bites, but... butternut, baby!" TJ's described the bites. "A new classic in the making…"