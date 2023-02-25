"Was it something I said?": “Dilbert” creator Scott Adams reacts to cancellation post-racist rant

After a series of racist remarks made on his podcast, Adams' long-running comic is being pulled from papers

By Kelly McClure

Nights & Weekends Editor

Published February 25, 2023 11:52AM (EST)

Scott Adams, cartoonist and author and creator of "Dilbert", poses for a portrait in his home office. (Lea Suzuki/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Scott Adams, creator of the long-running comic strip "Dilbert," made a series of racist comments during a recent episode of his podcast, "Real Coffee with Scott Adams," resulting in his overnight cancellation.

The comments in question, which he has made no earnest apology for, centered on Black people and his referring to them as a "hate group." 

In the latest episode of his podcast, posted on Friday, Adams sounds off on the decision being made by newspapers across the country to pull his strip from their papers asking, "Was it something I said?"

"There's never been a better time to be alive," Adams says in the intro. ". . . Has anybody noticed anything in the news about me lately?"

Boasting about the fact that his name has been trending on Twitter, saying, "Oh no, my enemies are sending me lots of energy. Oh no, what will I do with all of that attention?" He then goes on to directly address newcomers to his show who may only be interested in hearing him talk about being "in trouble," smirking that he's gonna make them wait till the end to get what they came for.

After the bulk of the hour-long episode, spent putting a racist/MAGA angle on talking points from the news, Adams gets into it.

"Here's what's interesting about this situation. Anyone who knows my actual opinion . . . doesn't wanna give it more attention. So it's gonna be sort of a dicey situation if they cancel me. You don't wanna give me more attention. That's not gonna work for whatever you're trying to achieve."

Saying he woke up the first morning of his cancellation in a good mood, Adams ends the episode saying that being provocative drives energy to the point. 

Watch below:

By Kelly McClure

Kelly McClure is a journalist and fiction writer who lives in New Orleans. She is Salon's Nights and Weekends Editor covering daily news, politics and culture. Her work has been featured in Vulture, The A.V. Club, Vanity Fair, Cosmopolitan, Nylon, Vice, and elsewhere. She is the author of Something is Always Happening Somewhere and the co-host of The Antler Queens podcast 

