Tucker Carlson, Rupert Murdoch and Fox News: A network of treason, sedition and lies

Some of us still don't get it: Rupert Murdoch, Tucker Carlson and Fox News are an existential threat to the United States.

Let us recap. Four Americans recently crossed the border into northern Mexico for a weekend of fun and cosmetic surgery.

The four travelers from South Carolina had barely made it to the city of Matamoros, where one of them, a mother of six, planned to get a "tummy tuck," when members of a Mexican drug cartel allegedly mistook them for Haitian drug dealers, kidnapped them and killed two of them. The abduction — a prominent story on most networks, including Fox News — was blamed on Joe Biden's policies toward Mexico. In response, the Mexican government told the U.S. it could handle its internal problems.

In my professional career, which includes years covering the border, I've never seen Mexico adequately handle its internal problems. Republicans and Fox viewers are intent on blaming Biden, even claiming that a record seizure of fentanyl on the southern U.S. border is somehow indicative of the current administration's policy failures.

The facts make clear that this is a problem at least 40 years in the making. Fox expresses selective outrage against Biden and his policies while ignoring the outrageous behavior of others the network supports. (More on that in a moment.)

In case anyone has forgotten, Enrique "Kiki" Camarena was a DEA agent kidnapped and murdered by the Mexican drug cartels. He wasn't a tourist. He was an agent of the U.S. government. In 1984 he provided information that led to a raid on a pot farm worth more than a billion dollars. The following February he was kidnapped by corrupt Mexican government officials and handed over to the drug dealers. He was tortured for 30 hours before being brutally murdered. He was found with a hole punched into his skull by a piece of rebar, as well as several broken ribs.

Our country has never adequately addressed the problems on the Mexican border, and both major political parties play political football with the issue. Our news networks, especially Fox, have never adequately covered the issue, further muddying the waters. It is one of the key signs of our dysfunction and division. Fox News, as one of the largest and most watched networks, shoulders a lot of responsibility for all this disinformation.

As Chris Rock pointed out in his live-streamed Netflix comedy special last week (full disclosure: I'm paid zero dollars to mention Netflix), we remain a divided nation.

I recently found a place, however, where the far right and the extreme left could come together without equivocation. It was at a theater in North Hollywood last week during a screening of "Ithaka," the new documentary about Julian Assange's father, and his attempts to free his son.

Toward the end of the documentary, Joe Biden was seen speaking about democracy at his inauguration. The crowd in the theater, which included many local members of the ACLU (which hosted the event and moderated the discussion afterward with Assange's father and brother) went wild as Biden spoke.

When I say "went wild," I don't mean they were cheering.

