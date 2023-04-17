"American Manhunt": The 6 most shocking revelations from Netflix's Boston Marathon bombing doc

The Sept.11 attacks spurred a new era of Islamophobia and hate towards the Muslim community nationwide. And following the Boston Marathon bombings, many feared the attack would be associated with Islam, which would fuel more fear and prejudice.

"You couldn't help that sinking feeling inside you to think that maybe this is committed by somebody who is a Muslim," said Ismail Fenni, acting imam of Islamic Society of Boston.

"When the bombing happened, I was in college," said Youssef Eddafali, a friend of Dzhokhar. "I remember thinking, 'Please don't let it have anything to do with Islam.' Islamophobia was just starting to go away. I immediately knew that they were going to pin it on Islam."

One of the first suspects who was detained in connection to the bombing was an unnamed Saudi man whom police said was seen wearing tattered clothes and exhibited questionable behavior. It was later revealed that the man was not involved in the attack — officials said he "was just at the wrong place at the wrong time."

The subsequent manhunt further encouraged sleuths and conspiracy theorists to voice their anti-Muslim sentiments online. One tweet shown in the documentary reads, "Boston Massacre is a BIG DEAL! Bombing of marathon by evil Muslim terrorist." Others read, "This definitely is those Arabs fault" (accompanied with the man wearing a turban emoji) and "I definitely blame the Arabs."

It didn't help that conservatives, even news outlets were also echoing similar hateful rhetoric. "Even after he was cleared, the media was hounding the Saudi Arabian national and even his roommate," said investigative reporter Phillip Martin.