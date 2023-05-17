America's best throwback bread course is found at Texas Roadhouse

A few months ago, I had my first-ever meal at Texas Roadhouse, the steakhouse chain with over 600 U.S. locations. One day I'll wax poetic on those brothy green beans with bacon and onion, or impart the pleasures of visual steak doneness guides like those Roadhouse servers carry in their aprons. But today I want to talk about the tender, buttery dinner rolls with sweet cinnamon butter that began our meal.

After checking us in, the hostess led us to our table with a black plastic basket of warm, pillowy rolls she'd selected from the pass; almost like the rolls were guiding us too, in their butter-scented wake. Tearing into a fluffy, sweet roll, its glossy crust barely tinged with caramelization, was like an instant nostalgia injection. Suddenly I was sitting at a Midwestern dining table, ripping a tear-and-share butter roll at the seam — so satisfying! — to dunk into a bowl of chili or perhaps sop up the juicy remains of peppered beef roast.

In my snobbish pursuit of naturally leavened sourdough breads these past several years, I've neglected the throwback joys of a soft, buttery dinner roll. But no more!

The terrific dinner roll recipe I'm sharing today was part of my baking final exam in culinary school at Kendall College some 14 years ago. It doesn't run quite as sweet as the Texas Roadhouse roll. It's slightly chewier too, made from more glutinous bread flour. But it's just as delicious, buttery and versatile. The matte, barely resistant crust and the gently chewy interior make these a delight for ripping in half and dunking in soup or enjoying plain with dinner. These rolls freeze beautifully and reheat quite well in the microwave.

The sole request I must make before you make them, dear baker of unknown skill level, is to invest in a digital scale if you don't already have one. As a self-proclaimed non-baker, I find it's one of the best defenses against the temperamental nature of yeasted things.

Cook's Notes Cinnamon honey butter is simple to make and will give these rolls that quintessential, Roadhouse edge. Mix ¼ cup each honey and softened butter. Sprinkle that with ½ teaspoon cinnamon and a dash of coarse salt, and mix well to combine. Smear on bread as desired. This butter is also heavenly stirred into porridge or smeared on cornbread or biscuits.

Soft butter rolls

Yields 14-17 servings Prep Time 1-4 hours, with proofing Cook Time 20 minutes