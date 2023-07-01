With 2 ingredients and no measuring, you can make your own Dole Whip popsciples

Some of the best investments of my culinary life have been the cheapest. Sure, I have zero regrets about the Vitamix or the mini Kitchenaid stand mixer, but I also could also go on all day about my microplane, my small digital scale, my fish spatula. But this time of year, it's the popsicle molds that rise to the head of the class. Durable, space efficient and easy to use for even the most skills-challenged, popsicle molds are a kitchen drawer no-brainer.

I've made popsicles as simple as just frozen orange juice, and experimented with more elaborate versions — Fany Gerson's "Paletas: Authentic Recipes for Mexican Ice Pops, Shaved Ice & Aguas Frescas" is a bookshelf favorite — and they've never turned out badly or disappointed me. Can cake make that claim? I think not. And among my favorite tried and true homemade popsicles is the world's easiest, Disney World-inspired one.

Recipes for DIY Dole Whips are abundant. They range from austere — using just fresh pineapple and coconut milk — to decadent — featuring lots of sugar and heavy cream. I like to make mine with canned pineapple to take care of the sweetness, blended with frozen bananas. It's not because it happens to make these vegan or because I'd ever try to pass off frozen bananas as an ice cream equivalent. (In related news, please don't ask me to accept avocados in my chocolate pudding.) I just always have a few bananas stashed in the freezer for smoothies anyways, and I love a recipe that requires zero measuring. Put your measuring cups and spoons away; they are no good here. All you need is a can opener, a blender or food processor — and some popsicle molds, of course. In no time, you can have a sweet taste of a theme park experience, without any crowds or high prices. And that's my idea of a good use of my summertime.

* * *

Inspired by Mama Loves Food

Dole Whip style popsicles

Yields 8 - 12 servings Prep Time 5 minutes Freezing Time 2 hours

Ingredients 1 20-ounce can of sliced or chunk pineapple in heavy syrup

2 medium bananas, frozen and sliced Directions Add the bananas and pineapple to a blender or food processor. Do not drain the pineapple. Blend until smooth and combined. Pour into popsicle molds and freeze at least 2 hours. Save any leftover mixture up to 2 days to make more popsicles. Unmold and enjoy.

Cook's Notes I also love making these with canned peaches or apricots in place of pineapple.

