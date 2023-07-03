"Barbie" director Greta Gerwig slated to direct two "Narnia" films for Netflix: report

Greta Gerwig — the director of this summer's highly anticipated "Barbie" movie — has reportedly signed on to direct the upcoming Netflix feature adaptation of C. S. Lewis' "The Chronicles of Narnia." According to a new report from The New Yorker — and at least one unnamed source, per The Hollywood Reporter — Gerwig's upcoming contract with Netflix includes "a deal with Netflix to write and direct at least two" movies based on the fantasy series.

Netflix acquired the licensing to the classic children's series back in 2018. "Families have fallen in love with characters like Aslan and the entire world of Narnia, and we're thrilled to be their home for years to come," Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said at the time. So far, however, neither Netflix nor Gerwig has formally confirmed the director's role in the films. "Barbie" premieres in theaters on July 21. In addition to Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, who portray Barbie and Ken, respectively, the star-studded cast includes America Ferrera as Gloria, Will Ferrell as the CEO of Mattel and Helen Mirren as the narrator.

Gerwig, who was nominated for an Academy Award for best director for "Lady Bird," also helmed the critically acclaimed 2019 adaptation of "Little Women" starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep. For both films, Gerwig was nominated for an Oscar for screenwriting.