"Good luck with that defense": Experts mock Trump's Truth Social meltdown amid looming indictment

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday teased that his legal team would "have fun on the stand" with witnesses who refute his widely debunked election fraud conspiracy theories if he is indicted in connection to his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.

"We'll have fun on the stand with all of these people that say the Presidential Election wasn't Rigged and Stollen [sic]," Trump wrote on Truth Social Wednesday morning. "THE TRIAL OF THE CENTURY!!!"

Legal experts mocked the former president's latest exclamation online Wednesday, taking jabs at his defense and propensity for taking the stand.

"Yeah, good luck with that defense," criminal defense attorney and former federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski tweeted.

"This man will never take the stand. Never," Bradley Moss, a national security and security clearance lawyer, added.

Trump on Tuesday also took aim at President Joe Biden, citing a post from RealClearInvestigations reporter Paul Sperry about special counsel Robert Hur's investigation into the classified documents Biden is accused of removing from the White House after leaving office in 2017.

In a post shared to Twitter, Sperry reported Tuesday that Hur is working to negotiate conditions with the Department of Justice and Biden's legal team, including his personal attorney Bob Bauer and White House counsel, for a potential interview with the president in connection to the probe.

Trump praised Sperry for the post later that day on Truth Social, adding a dig at President Biden's retention of classified documents, which were found in Biden's old Delaware office by his aides earlier this year and swiftly returned to the government.

"Biden is the one 'Obstructing Justice,' not me. He didn't have the PRA, because he wasn't President. I did," Trump wrote, referencing the Presidential Records Act, which legal experts have told Salon does not apply to the charges he's facing from the Justice Department. "He is fighting hard so they don't see the documents that he took, especially the Classified Documents taken when he was a Senator, a major no, no!"

He also directed his attention to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., shortly afterward, regurgitating claims that the government is orchestrating a "witch hunt" against him.

"So, let's get this straight? The Democrat SLIMEBALLS in Congress, then headed by Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Impeached me over a PERFECT PHONE CALL (I Won!), and are now Indicting me over their continuing, illegal, and long running Witch Hunt, but Crooked Joe Biden, who has stolen and extorted millions of dollars, won't be Impeached or Indicted by a very kind, friendly, and politically correct Republican Congress. Gee, that seems very fair to me?" he said.