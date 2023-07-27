The Supreme Court approves controversial fossil fuel pipeline construction — with Biden's support

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favor of allowing construction of a gas pipeline that will further exacerbate climate change, which is largely caused by the greenhouse gases emitted by burning fossil fuels. Even though the Mountain Valley Pipeline is staunchly opposed by climate activists, the Supreme Court, without elaboration, granted an emergency request to begin construction from the pipeline's backers with the support of Congress — and President Joe Biden himself.

Biden's support of the Mountain Valley Pipeline is seemingly at odds with his larger climate change policy. Among other things, Biden has committed the United States to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% to 52% below its 2005 levels by 2035, and then altogether by 2050. He has also advocated accelerating the development of green technology, and his Inflation Reduction Act spends more than $391 billion to reduce carbon emissions. Yet that latter piece of legislation helps explain Biden's support for the Mountain Valley Pipeline; the key vote was cast by Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a Democrat who advocated for the pipeline. Because it will run from West Virginia's Marcellus and Utica shale areas to Virginia, the 300-mile gas pipeline is expected to create jobs and stimulate industry in Manchin's home state. It will also destroy national forest land and waterways in the process.

"The Supreme Court has spoken and this decision to let construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline move forward again is the correct one," Manchin's office said in a statement. "I am relieved that the highest court in the land has upheld the law Congress passed and the President signed."