Brace yourself for the second round of Fyre Festival.

Billy McFarland, the co-creator of the failed and catastrophic luxury music festival, that spawned two documentaries was released from prison last year after spending almost four years in jail for pleading guilty to defrauding investors and wire fraud charges. Now McFarland is launching his second attempt at Fyre Festival set to take place in the Caribbean again at the end of 2024.

In a YouTube video posted Sunday, the convicted fraudster – attired in a luxurious white robe – says during his seven-month stint in solitary confinement he "wrote out this 50-page plan of how it would take this overall interest and demand in Fyre and how it would take my ability bring people from around the world together to make the impossible happen."

According to the festival's website, tickets are already on sale starting at $499 and going up to $7,999. The first pre-sale Fyre ticket passes are already sold out. These tickets would give the festivalgoer exclusive access to the festival and VIP access to attend events and pop-ups.

The festival is scheduled for Dec. 6, 2024 for somewhere in the Caribbean. A lineup has yet to be announced. The first festival, co-sponsored by rapper Ja Rule, was an infamous cultural phenomenon as it took the internet by storm because of a viral cheese sandwich concertgoers were given as dinner. But also 350 people were brought to a festival site in the middle of a remote ideal without anywhere to sleep and no charter flights booked to leave.