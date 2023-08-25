These two states are finally getting their very first Costco stores

Costco may be a household name in several states across the country. But for a select few, the beloved wholesale warehouse is an uncommon sight.

That's about to change for two states that are gearing up to welcome their first-ever Costco store. On August 23, Cranston, Rhode Island Mayor Kenneth Hopkins announced that the state will be getting its own Costco.

"After many months of speculation, discussions, and development meetings, I am pleased that the formal steps will be rolled out that will soon lead to the establishment of a Costco Wholesale facility in Cranston," Hopkins said in a statement.

Costco's first Rhode Island location was initially proposed three years ago, but the plan was ultimately scrapped over objections. The upcoming Costco is slated to go up in about 18 months.

Following suit is Maine, which will get its first Costco store in the city of Scarborough. Plans for a 161,100-square-foot store, alongside a gas station and parking lot, were approved by the Scarborough Planning Board back in August 2022. At this time, the Costco is expected to open in late 2023 or early 2024.

There are currently 860 Costco warehouses, with 591 locations in 46 U.S. states and Puerto Rico. California currently takes the top prize for the most Costco locations, with a whopping 134 open stores. Next in line is Texas, with 38 stores, followed by Washington state, with 33 states. Now that Rhode Island and Maine are scheduled to get their own stores soon, only two states remain completely Costco-free: West Virginia and Wyoming.

Costco warehouses are between 80,000 to 230,000 square feet in size, with an average of 146,000 square feet. As for membership data, the store boasts 124.7 million cardholders across 69.1 million households.

For many customers, Costco remains their go-to place to fulfill all their shopping needs, whether that's groceries, household essentials, electronics or other budget buys. And while most Costco locations offer positive shopping experiences, some rank significantly higher than others, per consumer reviews.

FinanceBuzz, a finance-focused online platform, found that South Carolina locations continue to hold the highest average rating in the nation, with customers praising their overall cleanliness and friendly staff. Right behind are Ohio and Tennessee, which both boast clean facilities, friendly staff and great variety and availability of products.

The platform also noted that the single highest-rated store in the country remains the Costco located in Cumming, Georgia. The second highest-rated Costco location in the country can be found in Kansas City, Missouri, while the third can be found in San Antonio, Texas.