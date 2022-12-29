The 8 best beverages to buy at Costco

As we've stated before, Costco is arguably the single best one-stop-shop for bulk groceries and that convenience is especially welcome during the holiday season. Costco has no limitations when it comes to the sheer breadth of its products, and when it comes to beverages, they truly run the gamut. From coffees and teas to sodas and plant-based milks, Costco has you fully covered when it comes to your drink needs, for both the holiday season and beyond.

Here, we've outlined some of our favorite options (and deals). You really can't go wrong with these items, which appeal to any and all dietary restrictions, preferences or tastes. Bonus? They all taste terrific — and they're all fantastic deals, too.

Have these on hand this holiday season and your guests (and you) are sure to be very pleased with the selection of beverages in the house.

This list adds to Salon Food's growing library of supermarket guides. If you're in the market for particularly festive snacks, check out this list of Aldi's best holiday offerings.

01 Kirkland Signature Organic Non-Dairy Oat Beverage No matter if you're purposely eschewing dairy milk or if you're just in the mood to test out this nondairy milk as it soars in popularity, this super affordable pack of six (!) cartons of oat milk is a great deal. The Costco website notes that it's "kosher, non GMO, USDA Organic and 100% vegan" and that it's "made with super tasty rolled oats." You can sip on this as you would a regular dairy milk, add it to your cereal or coffee or even bake with it. DEAL: $13.99 for a 6-count of 32-ounce cartons.

02 IZZE Sparkling Juice Beverage Featuring sparkling apple, sparkling mango, sparkling blackberry and sparkling clementine as noted by Costco.com , this variety pack, well, packs a wallop of flavor in an effervescent sparkling juice with "no added sugar and no preservatives," according to the item's packaging. It's hard to find another product as refreshing. With the fizz and "pop" of seltzer or soda, but the flavor of juice, you'll reach for one of these during practically every meal (or snack). DEAL: $18.99 for a 24-count variety pack of a 8.4-ounce beverages.

03 Naked 100% Juice Smoothie Blend For years, Naked Juice has been a go-to for me whenever I'm feeling under the weather. This variety pack offers some terrific flavors. Costco notes that it's a "100% juice smoothie blend" with "no sugar added" and "no preservatives added." Also, it ships chilled and comes in Strawberry Banana, Mighty Mango, Berry Blast and Blue Machine flavors. It's a great way to start off your morning, but truthfully, it can be consumed with vigor at any point throughout the day. DEAL: $19.99 for a 12-count variety pack of 10-ounce bottles.

04 Pressed Cold-Pressed Juice & Shot Bundle These pressed juices are super popular — and for good reason. Featuring nine bottles and nine "shots," and containing no sugar or added water, these kosher juices have no preservatives and are made from 100% fruits and vegetables. The Costco website notes that these juices contain carrots and beets which are "known for their rich color and sweet flavor ... [and] promote liver health, fight free radicals, soothe the nervous system, protect your eyesight, and more!" In addition, the citrus juices and green juices are "perfectly blended," and their shots are a quick hit of nutrients and flavor. DEAL: $69.99 for nine 12-ounce bottled juices and nine 2-ounce shots.

05 Bai Antioxidant Cocofusion These sweet, creamy drinks are not what they first appear to be. "Just like our other Bai flavors, our Cocofusion® beverages have 1 gram of sugar, no artificial sweeteners and are infused with antioxidant goodness," Costco's website notes. "At Bai, we've reimagined and expanded water's superpowers beyond basic hydration." These drinks are essentially flavored water with no artificial flavors or sweeteners, but they boast amazingly unique flavors such as Madagascar Coconut Mango, Molokai Coconut and Puna Coconut Pineapple. Each bottle also only contains ten calories and one gram of sugar! DEAL: $23.99 for a 15-count variety pack of 18-ounce bottles.

06 Kirkland Signature Colombian Cold Brew Coffee Rich, slightly acidic and bold, this cold brew blends beautifully with creamers of any ilk or flavor and they give a pretty robust burst of caffeine to power you through the day. The cans are 11 ounces and are 100% Colombian cold brewed coffee. You can sip right from the can or enjoy it poured over ice in a large glass before adding cream that cascades throughout the glass. You can't go wrong with this coffee option DEAL: $18.99 for a 12-count of 11-ounce cans.

07 Celsius Sparkling Energy Drink With the effervescence of seltzer but the boost of an energy drink, Celsius is a fascinating combination. The drinks are entirely sugar-free, as well as gluten-free, kosher, non-GMO and vegan, according to Costco.com The site also notes that they are a "clinically proven dietary supplement" and they come in three flavors: orange, kiwi guava and wild berry. DEAL: $31.99 for an 18-count variety pack of 12 -ounce bottles.