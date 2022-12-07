It's officially December! Those who may have been hesitant to swing into full-fledged holiday fever in October or November are now capitulating to festive desire with aplomb. From baking and movie-watching to gift wrapping and hours upon hours of holiday tunes, we have entered the height of the season.

If, for you, this season is primarily characterized by its myriad foods and beverages, perhaps Aldi is the one-stop-shop for you? Boasting a ton of bright, jubilant holiday items (both edible and not), the German grocer chain is an optimal locale for you to pick some of holiday staples and honor your traditions — or perhaps even discover some new ones.

In addition, if your bank account is bemoaning the damage you're doing this month, rest assured that Aldi boasts some of the lowest-priced and most-discounted items at any supermarket, which is compounded even further by Aldi's new December Finds.

By the way, Aldi has a ton of superb inedible holiday products, too, but this lineup is strictly about their food items.

Here's our top 8 favorite holiday items at Aldi this month:

01 Ugly Sweater Sugar Cookie Kit A favorite pastime for many during the festive holiday season, the ugly sweater domination now extends to the cookie realm. This is an especially fun product because they're a sort of DIY cookie kit, so you're able to decorate your cookie to the fullest extent of ugly sweater — or, perhaps, subvert expectations and make a truly chic, culinary-adjacent fashion piece? The world is your oyster.

02 Clancy's Holiday Chips (in various flavors) These holiday-centric chips are rife with flavors like mashed potatoes turkey and stuffing , bringing a bit of a Wonka-esque energy to Aldi (and your taste buds). Many Aldi superfans swear by this item, but if you're a plain Jane regular ol' potato chip eater, these may not be your forte. For everyone else, go wild! These chips are a fun juxtaposition of the casual, easy nature of a potato chip combined with the elevated, familiar flavors of holiday dinner classics.

03 Chocolate Collections With a true bevy or flavors and variations, these chocolates are a perfect item to have on hand over the holidays and would also make for a great gift for any choco-hounds on your list. The variety packs also contain a ton of different iterations, making for a great purchase. Bonus: These chocolates are also impressively decorated.

04 Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds Something about these almonds are especially popular, whether it's the familiar bite of the almond itself, the dense chocolate coating or the bright peppermint notes from the candy cane flavorings. These are an excellent item to place in a big bowl for guests to munch on during holiday parties and gatherings. They're also pleasantly large.

05 Melting Snowman Hot Chocolate A burgeoning and über-popular item in recent years, this adorable snowman melts into a puddle of delicious hot chocolate which will delight youngsters (and frighten Jack Frost). This version comes with a white chocolate snowman and contains marshmallows and dark chocolate chips. Just add hot milk or water and you'll have a rich, comforting hot chocolate in minutes.

06 Almond Flour Cookies (In various flavors) Perfect for your gluten-free pals, these holiday cookies embrace all of the celebrated flavors of the season, from gingerbread to peppermint, and contain no wheat flour. Enjoy on their own or serve with milk, tea, coffee or alongside various home-baked gluten-free treats.

07 Frozen Dessert Layer Cakes (in various flavors) Soft, dense and incredibly rich, these layer cakes have a nostalgic appeal and they're ready to serve whenever you pull them out of the freezer. With flavors like vanilla and caramel , they're a little more subtle in terms of holiday flavorings, but they are flavorful (and delicious) enough to become a favorite on your tablescape.

08 Barista Cold Foam (in various flavors) A unique ingredient in place of creamers, cold foams have taken the world by storm at chains such as Starbucks and Dunkin' in recent years. Now, you can purchase an easy-to-use dispenser bottle (a la a whipped cream bottle) that'll allow you to enjoy their foam-y essence at home.

As NYSNC would say — Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays!