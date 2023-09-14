Hire Adam Scott to walk your dog to support Hollywood strike crews

Celebrities are auctioning off their time to the highest bidder on eBay doing menial tasks like walking your dog or taking a pottery class with you to raise money to support the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that seem to see no end as the fall television season approaches. (Salon's unionized employees are represented by the WGA East.)

The Union Solidarity Coalition is an organization created by writers and directors this year in support of the industry-wide strikes. The organization is made of industry people "who were moved to connect with crew affected by the 2023 WGA strike."

Currently, on the eBay page, there are 26 bids that have reached $2,550 to spend time with "Poker Face" actress Natasha Lyonne solving the New York Times Sunday Crossword. Dinner with actors Bob Odenkirk and David Cross will cost you a measly $3,701. And most adorable goes to "Parks and Rec" and "Severance" star Adam Scott, who would walk your LA-based dog for an hour for a whopping $3,050.

Not only is the organization auctioning off the time of our favorite celebrities, but film and television memorabilia are also up for grabs. Rare items and a personal Zoom from "Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins and composer Nicholas Britell are being auctioned for $1,550. Actress Parker Posey's personal collection of "Dazed and Confused" and "Party Girl" memorabilia is going for a gasp-worthy $4,250. The item that would probably get you the most clout is an apron from "The Bear" signed by Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri is selling for $1,525.

The auction will continue through Sept. 22 at 4 p.m. PT.