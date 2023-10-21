Not even Martin Scorsese can beat Taylor Swift at the box office

Taylor Swift's “Eras Tour” concert film — well into its second week, pushing aside "The Exorcist: Believer" when its director knew better than to risk sharing a premiere date — is still dominating at the box office, beating Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” on it opening weekend.

According to Variety, the epic-length historical drama starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone and Jesse Plemons earned $9.4 million from 3,628 theaters on its opening day and is now projecting a finish of $23 million over the three-day opening frame — tracking ahead of the opening for Scorsese’s last Leonardo DiCaprio collaboration “The Wolf of Wall Street” — and yet, it's but another example of star power losing out to "Swiftie" power. On its second Friday, "Eras Tour" earned $10.4 million, having exceeded $100 million domestic gross.

As The Hollywood Reporter points out, the audience for "Killers of the Flower Moon" is skewing older and more notably male at 61percent. With droves of women and young girls flocking to theaters over the past two weeks to sing along with Swift's film, the box office numbers may be reflecting expectations when it comes to putting on a good show.