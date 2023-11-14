André 3000 makes his comeback, the Beatles are No. 1 and more music news

One-half of the infamous hip-hop group OutKast, rapper André 3000, is an elusive musician. He hasn't really released music since the height of OutKast's popularity in the early aughts, earning them the title of one of the best-selling hip-hop groups of all time. We all know the duo's catchy Billboard No. 1 hit "Hey Ya" because it's still a major part of our music library.

For the most part, the rapper has stayed out of the public eye. Other than featuring other artists' songs or just random social media sightings of the rapper playing the flute while he roams the world — André 3000 is a bit of a mystery. Well, that is until now. Seventeen years after OutKast's last album "Idlewild," André is back in the spotlight with a new comeback album called "New Blue Sun," but this time there's no rapping just flute playing. The album set for release on Nov. 17 will have no singing, bars, beats, or sub-bass according to NPR. He solely will be playing flute and many different kinds of woodwind instruments.

The rapper-turned-flautist said it's not like he's tried writing raps and has many unreleased songs in his vault but "in these times, it just comes harder for me to do it and I don't know why . . . I have songs but it's not like rap things that I really feel happy about sharing. And really, that's the most important part. I have to feel happy about sharing it. That's why 'New Blue Sun' was something that I realized, whoa, I really want people to hear it."

André isn't the only artist that has made a comeback in music recently. Here is a list of musicians who are having a resurgence or are releasing new music.

2 The new "1989 (Taylor's Verison)" floods the Billboard charts Mega pop star Taylor Swift is currently on the international leg of her billion-dollar Eras Tour but she also just released her rerecording of one of her most popular albums "1989." The album that snagged the singer a slew of Grammys in 2016 including album of the year debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. One of the album's vault songs is also sitting at No. 3 on the Hot 100 , potentially due to whisperings that it may be about former beau and singer Harry Styles. But that's not the only reason why Swift is dominating right now. Her relationship with Chief's tight end Travis Kelce has taken over social media and has fueled more of her album sales. He even showed up at her round of shows in Argentina where she preformed new songs from "1989 (Taylor's Version)." Let's face it, Swift is always going to be running the music discourse.

3 Foo Fighters and H.E.R.'s new release The rock band and the R&B singer have teamed up to announce their single "The Glass" which will come out on Nov. 17. It is a recording of their performance from "Saturday Night Live" earlier last month. The song is one of the singles off of the Foo Fighters most recent album "But Here We Are." According to a statement , H.E.R.'s version of the song is “nothing short of a revelation — a stunning and singular vocal/guitar performance that wrings new sonic and emotional dimensions from the original.”