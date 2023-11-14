André 3000 makes his comeback, the Beatles are No. 1 and more music news

One-half of the infamous hip-hop group OutKast, rapper André 3000, is an elusive musician. He hasn't really released music since the height of OutKast's popularity in the early aughts, earning them the title of one of the best-selling hip-hop groups of all time. We all know the duo's catchy Billboard No. 1 hit "Hey Ya" because it's still a major part of our music library.
For the most part, the rapper has stayed out of the public eye. Other than featuring other artists' songs or just random social media sightings of the rapper playing the flute while he roams the world — André 3000 is a bit of a mystery. Well, that is until now. Seventeen years after OutKast's last album "Idlewild," André is back in the spotlight with a new comeback album called "New Blue Sun," but this time there's no rapping just flute playing. The album set for release on Nov. 17 will have no singing, bars, beats, or sub-bass according to NPR. He solely will be playing flute and many different kinds of woodwind instruments.
The rapper-turned-flautist said it's not like he's tried writing raps and has many unreleased songs in his vault but "in these times, it just comes harder for me to do it and I don't know why . . . I have songs but it's not like rap things that I really feel happy about sharing. And really, that's the most important part. I have to feel happy about sharing it. That's why 'New Blue Sun' was something that I realized, whoa, I really want people to hear it."
André isn't the only artist that has made a comeback in music recently. Here is a list of musicians who are having a resurgence or are releasing new music.
“There it was, John’s voice, crystal clear. It’s quite emotional," McCartney said in the band's announcement posted to their website. "And we all play on it, it’s a genuine Beatles recording. In 2023 to still be working on Beatles music, and about to release a new song the public haven’t heard, I think it’s an exciting thing.”
After the band's UK No. 1, Ringo Starr posted on his X account: “What’s happening it’s all happening number one in England UK incredible a few more facts will come on the screen. Peace and love everybody. It’s a beautiful day.”
Read more
about music
Shares