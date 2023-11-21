6 celebs you didn't know play the flute

People are ever-evolving surprises. Even the most under-the-radar celebrity has a magic trick up their sleeve.

Someone like perpetual funny stoner Seth Rogan is actually really good at pottery and has a ceramic brand called House Plant. Funny enough, the comedian who is known for his pothead tendencies now makes weed paraphernalia like ashtrays and weed stash jars. He also makes funky vases and other home decor. But Rogan isn't the only multi-talented celebrity. John Cena speaks Chinese, and it's always a little bit shocking when the former WWE star breaks out his bilingual skills.

But no one does multi-talent like André 3000. He had a fruitful career as one-half of the rap group OutKast. He's scored himself No. 1 hits and Grammys with his southern-styled gangster rap. But post-OutKast hype, the musician fell off the face of the planet and transformed into a wanderlust-bitten hippie, only ever being spotted in random places around the world in hand with a flute.

The former rap star has even just released his new album "New Blue Sun" which is entirety played on different woodwind instruments but primarily on the flute.

Ever wonder what other celebrities are secretly flutists besides Benjamin and of course, Lizzo? Check 'em out:

1 André 3000 Andre 3000 (Marcus Ingram/WireImage/Getty Images) The OutKast rapper, André 3000 , has removed himself from the industry for more than a decade. He hadn't released music since the last OutKast album "Stankonia" which was released 17 years ago. But the recluse is back in the spotlight after years out of the public eye spent learning how to play the flute, traveling and featuring on other people's music. In his first-ever solo album "New Blue Sun," the rapper and now flautist, includes his playing on his cedarwood Mayan instrument — no raps. The musician said he started his woodwind journey with the saxophone but he switched to the bass clarinet which led to the flute. “There was something softer and smoother about the tone of woodwinds,” he said . “It just felt right to me.” He spent half of a decade trying to perfect his flute-playing and even tried writing raps but like his first song on the album states: "I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a “Rap” Album But This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time."

3 Kenny G Kenny G (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Musician Kenny G is known for his extensive career as a smooth jazz saxophonist, composer and producer. He started playing the saxophone when he was just 10 years old. In the '70s the artist played the flute and saxophone in the Seattle funk band Cold, Bold & Together. Kenny G made it mainstream in the '80s after he was signed as a solo artist by Arista Records label president Clive Davis. His debut solo album "Kenny G" was met with positive critical reviews and it reached No. 10 on the Billboard Jazz album charts. Kenny G's sixth album "Breathless" became the best-selling instrumental album ever with 15 million copies sold worldwide. He's been nominated for a Grammy 17 times and has one win.

4 Gwen Stefani Gwen Stefani (Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Another prolific musician, Gwen Stefani said she used to play the flute when she was in the eighth grade. The No Doubt lead singer said she struggled to play the flute and piccolo in school. "I took flute lessons when I was in eighth grade and I really had a hard time learning the flute, so I went on to get into marching band, and I pretended to play the piccolo for a while," she said. But the singer said she “kind of learned how to play guitar. Enough to write a song. And I wrote a song called ‘Simple Kind of Life’ on the guitar. It’s the only song I’ve ever written completely on my own.”

5 Halle Berry Halle Berry (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images) The "Catwoman" star Halle Berry is mostly known for her extensive career in acting. She even won the Oscar for best actress for the film “Monster’s Ball" in 2002. She broke barriers and is the most recent Black woman to win a best actress Oscar. The decorated actress also can play the flute: "I can play the flute! I played in high school," she said