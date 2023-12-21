Julia Child is arguably the single best go-to chef when it comes to comfort food.
So when you turn to Julia for Christmastime or holiday options, you know you're in good hands.
Of course, a holiday meal can differ from holiday to holiday and family to family — especially when considering traditions, cost and availability, vegetarianism or veganism, food allergens and the like — but it's a non-negotiable that the recipes be festive and joyful.
With these wonderful options, Child supplies recipes that run the gamut and will certainly add a touch of holiday magic to your family gathering, no matter how or where you're spending the holiday.
