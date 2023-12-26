Why 2023 becoming the year of the concert film is good news for everyone

If you’ve been on TikTok at any point since mid-October, you might have seen movie theaters of ecstatic Swifties having robust dance parties and sing-alongs during showings of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.”

You can pinpoint the large-scale popularity resurgence of the modern concert film to two 2022 releases.

The film documents the bulk of a show from the superstar’s record-breaking 2023 Eras Tour — in early December, Pollstar reported it became the first tour to generate over $1 billion in gross ticket sales — and set the box office ablaze. In fact, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” is already the highest-grossing concert or performance film at the global box office, as noted by the 2023 Guinness World Records.

Not to be outdone, Beyoncé’s stunning concert film, “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” topped the box office during its first week in theaters. This movie documented Queen Bey’s own epic 2023 Renaissance World Tour — the second-highest-grossing tour of all time by a woman.

Swift and Beyoncé are long-time friends; in fact, each woman showed up to support the other at their respective movie premieres in Los Angeles (“Eras Tour”) and London (“Renaissance”). That’s why it’s so fitting their movies are leading a year when concert films in theaters had a big moment.

Billie Eilish’s concert film "Live At The O2 (Extended Cut)" screened in late January, while K-pop fans enjoyed “Tomorrow X Together World Tour — Act: Sweet Mirage In LA – Live Viewing” and “SUGA: Live from Japan” in theaters later in the year. Hard rockers Metallica brought two live concerts from their M72 World Tour to theaters during the summer.

Historic concert films also had a moment in 2023. A restored version of the Talking Heads’ legendary 1984 movie "Stop Making Sense" had a renaissance of its own, thanks to a theatrical re-release and a rare reunion of the band members. “David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars: The Motion Picture” arrived in theaters with bonus footage to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Bowie's last show as Ziggy. And Martin Scorsese's “The Last Waltz,” a seminal chronicle of the Band’s 1976 farewell concert, also screened in theaters for its 45th anniversary.

What explains the concert film resurgence?

Nostalgia certainly plays a big role in the enduring love for vintage movies like “The Last Waltz” and “Stop Making Sense.” But these also have cross-generational appeal, between older fans who loved the films during original theatrical runs and newer fans who want to experience the excitement for the first time.

Arguably, you can pinpoint the large-scale popularity resurgence of the modern concert film to two 2022 releases: the live concert broadcasts “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage — Seoul: Live Viewing” and “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium.”

The K-pop group is no stranger to releasing successful concert films — for example, 2018’s “Burn the Stage” and 2019’s “Bring The Soul: The Movie” grossed $18.5 million and $24.3 million worldwide, respectively. However, “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage: Seoul” — a live concert broadcast from South Korea — was an even bigger success, with a global box office of $32.6 million.

With much fanfare, “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium” — his last Farewell Yellow Brick Road show in North America, held at the very same venue where he broke through in 1975 — streamed live via Disney+. The event featured special guests such as super-fan Brandi Carlile and then Elton’s duet partner Kiki Dee; the latter reprised her part on the classic "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," of course.

We need your help to stay independent Subscribe today to support Salon's progressive journalism

The timing of these events is telling: these arrived not long after the COVID-19 pandemic shaped the way we experienced live music — specifically by priming music fans for watching concerts on screens. In the absence of live concerts, many artists filmed concerts in empty venues or in intimate spaces, like recording studios. Fans could then buy or rent these shows from various streaming platforms and view them at their leisure.

Film screenings in theaters were the next logical step, as they combined the concert-on-screen phenomenon with a live community, at a fraction of the cost. “As the pandemic made it difficult to access the concert venue, we wanted to create an opportunity for fans to gather and watch the concert together,” said HYBE 360 President DJ Kim, discussing the BTS movie. “We came up with the idea of ‘live viewing’ at cinemas and are delighted to offer an alternative experience for fans to enjoy the concert live.”

Why is the 2023 concert film resurgence a good thing?

Concert films have always been popular, but the 2023 resurgence is particularly beneficial for many reasons.

Theaters and streaming services could use some good news

The 2023 concert film wave comes at a time when the movie industry is still trying to get visitors back to theaters, after a challenging few years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, ticket sales in the first half of 2023 ($4.46 billion) were 21% less than they were in 2019. Additionally, there were also 12 fewer movies released in 2,000 theaters or more during the first half of 2023 as compared to 2019.

That trend continued for the rest of the year: Variety reported in mid-December that only 88 films were released in 2023 — 20 fewer than in 2019. Although the one-two punch of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” ensured theaters had a good summer — and Taylor Swift and Beyoncé ensured a dynamic fall — the total 2023 box office is likely still going to come in billions short of pre-pandemic numbers. Streaming services have also had their struggles, as mergers, price hikes and subscriber churn have caused uncertainty.

However, the success of these concert tour films opens up new possibilities for film programming, as it’s clear fans have keen interest in attending these movies. This also bodes well for airings after theatrical runs on streaming platforms.

It’s a plus for consumers

Beyoncé's “Renaissance” elevated creativity in filmmaking to another level.

Even as in-person touring returned, soaring ticket prices and ticket scarcity meant that concerts remained out of reach for many people. However, concert films are a win-win for consumers: more affordable (no paying for parking or overpriced food!) while giving fans the ability to catch their favorite artist in a more flexible way. Streaming concert films are even more of a win, as they are often more accessible — no worrying about standing for long periods of time! — and allow fans to create a comfortable environment that fits their needs.

Streaming platforms can use concert films for a marketing win

Streaming services often have concerts. But they’re rarely on the same level as, say, the launch of “The Eras Tour” or given the kind of attention that was bestowed on Elton John. Given the platforms’ challenges with customer satisfaction and retention, prioritizing concert films can be an easy win in terms of marketing and promotion.

Artists can expand their audience

Obviously, not every artist is a Taylor Swift or Beyoncé — and so not every concert film will be as big as their films. However, concert films are a low-risk way for fans to try out an artist to see if they dig their music. For artists who might not be able to launch large-scale world tours, a concert film gives them global visibility. This means British musicians and K-pop acts can reach American audiences — and vice versa for U.S. musicians looking to expand their reach. As touring becomes more expensive in general, concert films can be an easy way for artists to present their live show to more people.

It's a good thing for art

Just as MTV showed us that music videos didn’t have to be boring and rote, concert films can also be artistic. That’s not necessarily a new revelation — the choreography and cinematography of “Stop Making Sense” are still seminal — but Beyoncé's “Renaissance” elevated creativity in filmmaking to another level. A concert film doesn't have to be just a straightforward documentation of events, but a full-blown storytelling medium in and of itself — creating an extra-special experience even for fans who attended a concert in person.